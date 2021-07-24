Concern mounts for missing Bolton girl, 11, who is untraceable after fleeing to London

Pic of Fatuma Kadir on extreme right by Greater Manchester Police

By: PoojaShrivastava

THE PARENTS of a missing 11-year-old girl have said they are in a “state of shock” and urged her to let them know she is safe. The girl allegedly left home without their knowledge on Thursday (22) night and police are still searching for her.

Fatuma Kadir, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, was reported missing just before 10.45pm on Thursday (22). Following enquiries, it emerged that the girl boarded a train from Manchester Piccadilly at 9.27pm to Birmingham New Street before getting onto another train from there at 11.10pm to London Euston, arriving at 1.13am today (23 July 2021).

Greater Manchester police have released CCTV images showing the girl travelling with a man and a woman in the hope that anyone with any information or may have seen the three will come forward in a bid to find the girl’s whereabouts.

Kadir, who is described as Asian and of slim build, was last seen wearing a black Hijab with a blue headscarf and black dress, the police said.

Greater Manchester Police believe she was at London Bridge Station at 11.16 am on Friday (23) and may be in the area around Tower Bridge. The force said it is “extremely concerned” for her welfare.

The schoolgirl’s parents, Asheem and Misra, said they are in a “state of shock”.

“We want to at least know you’re safe. You’re not in any trouble. Please contact us or the police. If anyone knows where she is or have seen her, please get in touch with the police. We are in a state of shock,” the parents said in a statement.

Detectives say Kadir had aspirations of owning a clothing company in London and may have travelled to the city to pursue her ambition of setting up a business though she had not spoken to friends or family about her plans to catch a train to the capital.

Kadir is described as “street smart” and “confident”, but reportedly said she was still “very vulnerable”.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rollinson, from Bolton district, said: “We are understandably extremely concerned about the welfare of this young girl who was reported missing to us last night as it would seem extremely out of character.”