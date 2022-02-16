Website Logo
  Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Entertainment

Composer-singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Bappi Lahiri (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, also known as “Disco King”, passed away at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai today. He was 69. His death comes less than a fortnight after music doyen Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 at the age of 92.

“Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told a newswire.

Lahiri’s family released an official statement, informing that the funeral will take place after the arrival of his son Bappa Lahiri from the US tomorrow.

The official statement read, “It is a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated. Mrs. Lahiri, Mr. Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, and Rema Lahiri.”

Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, delivered a string of memorable songs in several successful films of that era such as Namak Halaal (1982), Disco Dancer (1982), and Dance Dance (1987). His last Bollywood song titled “Bhankas” was for Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s 2020 action film Baaghi 3. 

His last onscreen appearance was with Salman Khan on Colors’ popular reality show Big Boss 15.

Eastern Eye

