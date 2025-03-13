Commonwealth wreath-laying ceremony held in London

A WREATH-LAYING ceremony was held at the Memorial Gates on Constitution Hill in London on 10 March to honour Commonwealth servicemen and women who fought in the First and Second World Wars.
Lord Boateng, chairman of the Memorial Gates Council, led the event, highlighting the importance of remembering those who served.
Justin Maciejewski, director of the National Army Museum, paid tribute to Commonwealth troops, particularly those who fought in the Pacific campaign.
A two-minute silence was observed before wreaths were laid. Lord Boateng placed a wreath on behalf of King Charles, with tributes from Lord Bilimoria, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, and Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland.
Veterans, high commissioners, and representatives of the Overseas Territories also participated.
WOI Joseph Ashitey Hammond, a 100-year-old veteran of the Burma Campaign, was among those present.
A military piper, choir, and the Sikh soldiers of the British Army took part in the ceremony.
Baroness Scotland and Bishop Anderson Jeremiah reflected on the ongoing significance of Commonwealth contributions, while the Royal British Legion noted the service of five million troops from the Indian subcontinent, Nepal, Africa, and the Caribbean.