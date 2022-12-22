Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 22, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan says he had rift with brother over financial matters after dad’s death

“My dad passing away caused massive problems with me and my brother.”

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for BAUER)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Award-winning comedian Romesh Ranganathan said he had a rift with his younger brother over financial matters after their father’s death.

The Weakest Link presenter said the differences cropped up at a time when he was not earning much and his sibling Dinesh thought he (Romesh) was not pulling his weight.

Ranganathan who won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Performance last year told the Griefcast podcast how he faced a “high-pressure situation” after his father Ranga died in 2011 and how the brothers reconciled after his autobiography was launched.

“My dad passing away caused massive problems with me and my brother. We had this situation where we found out our financial situation was a house of cards, and we weren’t sure what was going to happen to the house.”

The problem between the brothers surfaced around the time he left his teaching profession to become a comedian.

“I wasn’t making any money from comedy, and it was a really high-pressure situation,” he said, adding “my brother felt like I wasn’t doing enough to help out.”

He recalled having a “massive row” with Dinesh in the foyer of a theatre.

“I shouted, ‘I’m never going to forget how you’ve treated me.’ And the argument continues. That created a rift between us that took months to sort out,” the father of three said.

“Every now and again… it’s like a scar. If one of us perceives the other to be not doing the brotherly thing, we’ll fall back on that dynamic very easily,” Ranganathan said.

He said their relationship improved after he wrote his autobiography.

Ranganathan had told the Cheltenham Literature Festival in 2018: “Just today my brother texted and said, ‘I’ve just been listening to the audiobook and I am really sorry. It’s given me a new appreciation of it from your side.”

Their parents – Ranga and Shantha – had moved to the UK from Sri Lanka in the 1970s. The family faced financial difficulties after Ranga was jailed for fraud and the family had to stay in B&B.

After his release, Ranga ran a pub in East Grinstead before dying of a heart attack.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Scotland passes bill making it easier to change gender
News
Round 6 of India-UK FTA ends with detailed draft treaty talks
News
Sunak appoints ethics adviser after six months’ gap
News
Reliance Industries to acquire Metro’s India business for $344 million
News
WATCH: ‘It wasn’t me,’ said Sri Lankan American entrepreneur Moonesinghe before being shot by Austin…
News
West Midlands: First woman County Lines drug dealer, Heena Ashra, jailed after boasting lavish lifestyle…
News
Ahmed Aslam Ali, Chicken tikka masala inventor, dies aged 77
News
Smoking raises risk of midlife memory loss, confusion
HEALTH
What’s the ‘rule of 80/20’ and how it can help you achieve your…
News
Ramiz Raja removed as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman; 14-member panel headed by Najam…
News
I am happy, and have great respect for Nepal’s judiciary: Frech serial killer…
Sports
Want to use stronger word but dropping Kuldeep is unbelievable: Sunil Gavaskar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW