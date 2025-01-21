Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Report claims colonial Britain drained India of £52.7 trillion

India-Britain-iStock

The report highlights that in 1750, India accounted for 25 per cent of global industrial output, which declined to 2 per cent by 1900 due to British protectionist policies targeting Indian textiles. (Representational image: iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 21, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

A REPORT by Oxfam International claims that between 1765 and 1900, £52.7 trillion was transferred from India to Britain during colonial rule.

Released during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the report, Takers Not Makers: The unjust poverty and unearned wealth of colonialism, asserts that the British Empire stifled India’s industrial growth and left the nation impoverished.

The report highlights that in 1750, India accounted for 25 per cent of global industrial output, which declined to 2 per cent by 1900 due to British protectionist policies targeting Indian textiles.

Oxfam attributed this decline to colonial economic exploitation, calling for reparations and a shift to a more equitable global economic system.

The £52.7 tn figure is credited to Indian economists Utsa Patnaik and Prabhat Patnaik. Their earlier estimate of £36.6 tn covered the period from 1765 to 1938, while the updated figure aligns with more recent analyses, reported The Times.

The report also connects historical wealth extraction to modern global inequality, suggesting that colonial exploitation laid the foundation for the current wealth of many billionaires.

The call for reparations echoes similar appeals, including those by Congress Party politician Shashi Tharoor, who argued in his 2016 book, An Era of Darkness, that Britain owes reparations for the systematic exploitation of India.

The legacy of colonialism continues to evoke strong reactions. At a recent Coldplay concert in Mumbai, lead singer Chris Martin thanked the Indian audience for their forgiveness despite Britain’s colonial past, drawing applause and renewed discussions on the subject.

britainbritish empirecolonial ruledavoseconomic exploitationindiaoxfam internationalprabhat patnaikworld economic forum

Related News

southport-stabbing-accused-reuters
Featured

Teen pleads guilty to Southport murders; government announces inquiry

Isle of Man Gambling License & iGaming Regulations
Sponsored Feature

Isle of Man Gambling License & iGaming Regulations

More For You

donald-trump-getty

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump signs executive orders on immigration, climate, and more on Day 1

ON HIS first day back in office, US president Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders addressing immigration, climate policies, and other key issues.

The orders included measures he had campaigned on, as well as unexpected actions like withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-US-Getty

Trump vowed to address what he described as years of betrayal and decline in the United States. (Photo: Getty Images)

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US president, promises ‘golden age’

DONALD TRUMP was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, marking the start of a historic second term.

In his inaugural address, Trump declared the beginning of a "golden age" for America while sharply criticising what he described as a "broken" society that he vowed to restore.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kolkata-doctor-rape-murder-Getty
Doctors and social activists carrying a banner, shout slogans during a rally to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, on October 2, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Indian court hands life sentence to rapist-murderer of Kolkata doctor

A POLICE volunteer in India has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a junior doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata.

Sanjay Roy, 33, was convicted on Saturday, with the sentence announced on Monday by Judge Anirban Das, who ruled that the crime did not qualify as a "rarest-of-rare" case warranting the death penalty.

Keep ReadingShow less
naga-sadhus-reuters

The term 'Naga' is derived from the Sanskrit word for 'naked,' symbolising renunciation of material possessions and worldly attachments. (Photo: Reuters)

Maha Kumbh: Over 100 women take first steps as Naga ascetics

AT THE Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the process of initiating over 100 women as ‘Naga Sanyasinis’ of Juna Akhada began on Sunday.

Naga Sanyasinis are female ascetics belonging to the Naga sect, a prominent and ancient monastic order within the broader Hindu tradition.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-us-Getty

Trump’s proposals for a second term include a major deportation programme, renewed efforts to expand oil and gas drilling, and promises of peace in Ukraine. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump’s second-term agenda: immigration, tariffs, and peace

DONALD TRUMP has outlined plans for sweeping changes as he prepares to return to the White House on Monday, vowing to act quickly on issues including immigration, trade, and foreign policy.

Trump’s proposals for a second term include a major deportation programme, renewed efforts to expand oil and gas drilling, and promises of peace in Ukraine.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications