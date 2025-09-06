Co-op and Bestway strike new deal to back independent retailers

A NEW partnership has been formed between Co-op Wholesale and Costcutter Supermarkets Group (CSG) to support independent retailers across the UK.

Goes beyond the standard supply deal, it aims to bring the combined expertise and resources of both businesses together, helping local retailers compete in an increasingly tough convenience market, a statement said on Thursday (4).

Katie Secretan, managing director of Co-op Wholesale, welcomed the move. She said: “I am delighted to announce this new agreement which goes further than just a supply deal; we are jointly focused on true partnership as the key ingredient for mutual success, as we collectively support independent retailers to grow through our market leading propositions.”

The deal ensures that Costcutter stores will continue to benefit from Co-op Wholesale’s full-service convenience model, including access to Co-op’s well-known own-brand products.

Dawood Pervez, managing director of Bestway Wholesale, which owns Costcutter, said the agreement builds on a strong existing relationship. “The continuation of our collaboration will see Costcutter stores continue to benefit from the market-leading full-service convenience model from Co-op Wholesale, including access to the iconic and best in class Co-op own brand products. Both businesses are committed to working together to continuously improve the offer, supporting retailer growth in an evolving market,” he said.

Bestway Wholesale, part of the Bestway Group, is one of the UK’s largest independent food and drink wholesalers. Founded in 1976, the company has grown to operate 62 depots across the country and generates a turnover of around £3 billion. It supplies more than 100,000 retailers and 7,000 symbol and franchise operators, as well as running over 200 of its own company-owned stores.

The group also manages brands including Costcutter, best-one and Bargain Booze, and services a wide range of businesses in retail, catering, foodservice and specialist pet supplies.