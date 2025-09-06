Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Co-op and Bestway strike new deal to back independent retailers

The tie-up ensures that Costcutter stores will continue to benefit from Co-op Wholesale’s full-service convenience model

Co-op and Bestway strike new deal to back independent retailers

Dawood Pervez (L), managing director at Bestway Wholesale and Katie Secretan, managing director of Co-op Wholesale

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 06, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A NEW partnership has been formed between Co-op Wholesale and Costcutter Supermarkets Group (CSG) to support independent retailers across the UK.

Goes beyond the standard supply deal, it aims to bring the combined expertise and resources of both businesses together, helping local retailers compete in an increasingly tough convenience market, a statement said on Thursday (4).

Katie Secretan, managing director of Co-op Wholesale, welcomed the move. She said: “I am delighted to announce this new agreement which goes further than just a supply deal; we are jointly focused on true partnership as the key ingredient for mutual success, as we collectively support independent retailers to grow through our market leading propositions.”

The deal ensures that Costcutter stores will continue to benefit from Co-op Wholesale’s full-service convenience model, including access to Co-op’s well-known own-brand products.

Dawood Pervez, managing director of Bestway Wholesale, which owns Costcutter, said the agreement builds on a strong existing relationship. “The continuation of our collaboration will see Costcutter stores continue to benefit from the market-leading full-service convenience model from Co-op Wholesale, including access to the iconic and best in class Co-op own brand products. Both businesses are committed to working together to continuously improve the offer, supporting retailer growth in an evolving market,” he said.

Bestway Wholesale, part of the Bestway Group, is one of the UK’s largest independent food and drink wholesalers. Founded in 1976, the company has grown to operate 62 depots across the country and generates a turnover of around £3 billion. It supplies more than 100,000 retailers and 7,000 symbol and franchise operators, as well as running over 200 of its own company-owned stores.

The group also manages brands including Costcutter, best-one and Bargain Booze, and services a wide range of businesses in retail, catering, foodservice and specialist pet supplies.

co-op wholesalecostcutterdawood pervezbestway groupbestway

Related News

Asda tech overhaul
Business

Asda boss hails tech overhaul as key to revival despite sales slump

Relatives of jailed Briton appeal to UK minister in AgustaWestland row
Business

Relatives of jailed Briton appeal to UK minister in AgustaWestland row

Blackburn loses Issa empire as brothers move EG Group to US
Business

Blackburn loses Issa empire as brothers move EG Group to US

Migrant hotel workers call off strike after reaching agreement
Business

Migrant hotel workers call off strike after reaching agreement

More For You

Nirmala Sitharaman

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure would be simplified from four slabs to two, with reductions across several sectors. (Photo: Getty Images)

India cuts consumption taxes, simplifies structure into two slabs

INDIA announced a major cut in consumption taxes on Wednesday, days after the United States imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods.

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure would be simplified from four slabs to two, with reductions across several sectors. In some cases, levies have been reduced by more than half.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jio Platforms

Jio Platforms includes India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio Infocomm, with more than 500 million users. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Jio IPO planned for mid-2026, AI unit announced with Meta and Google

RELIANCE Industries plans to take its telecom and digital arm, Jio Platforms, public by mid-2026, chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday. The announcement sets a new timeline for the long-awaited IPO of a business analysts value at over $100 billion.

At its annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance also announced the launch of an artificial intelligence unit in partnership with Google and Meta.

Keep ReadingShow less
JLR-Getty

A logo is pictured outside a Jaguar Land Rover new car show room in Tonbridge, south east England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK car exports to US rebound after trade deal

UK VEHICLE exports to the United States rose in July after a new trade deal between London and Washington reduced tariffs, industry data showed on Thursday.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), exports increased 6.8 per cent in July to nearly 10,000 units, following three consecutive months of decline.

Keep ReadingShow less
enforcement directorate

The Enforcement Directorate searches were conducted at locations linked to the Gupta brothers, Piyoosh Goyal of World Window Group, and entities such as Sahara Computers and ITJ Retails Pvt Ltd.

Getty Images

India agency acts on South Africa request in Gupta brothers probe

INDIA's financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at locations connected to the Gupta brothers of South Africa and their associates in a money laundering case.

The action followed a Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR) received by India from South Africa in connection with the "state capture scam," reported PTI quoting sources.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump and Modi

Donald Trump speaks with the press as he meets with Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House on February 13, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump’s doubling of tariffs on Indian imports takes effect

Highlights

  • US tariffs on Indian imports rise to as much as 50 per cent
  • Nearly 55 per cent of India’s $87bn exports to US could be affected
  • Exporters warn of job losses and call for loan moratoriums
  • India says support measures will be offered to affected exporters

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s doubling of tariffs on Indian imports took effect on Wednesday, raising duties on some shipments to as much as 50 per cent. The move escalates trade tensions between India and the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us