  • Saturday, December 18, 2021
News

Co-founder of UK’s Gurdwara Aid Gurdeep Singh dies at 59

Gurdeep Singh passed away on December 13 aged 59.

By: Minreet Kaur

A PROMINENT community hero is being mourned after he passed away last week.

Gurdeep Singh was the co-founder of Gurdwara Aid, an independent Sikh service set up to help gurdwaras, and Sikh and non-Sikh charities in the UK. 

Through Gurdwara Aid, he played a key role in supporting Sikh places of worship with governance (updating constitutions, policies and procedures, charity registration), charity commission and charity law, safeguarding training, elections and dispute resolution, gift aid and related issues across the UK. 

Singh was also known for his service to the local community. He was selfless, putting other needs before himself. He worked tirelessly to guide gurdwaras and the Sikh community to grow and be better. 

His vision, kindness, integrity and practical approach were truly inspirational. He was a true unsung hero and shining beacon of the Sikh community whose life was full of colour and who led by example. 

Born in Pragpur, India, on September 16, 1962, Singh arrived in the UK a few years later.

He began his career with Mercury Communications in 1989. He went on to have a successful career in telecommunications. 

Singh co-started the Khanda poppy project in 2011 to raise awareness of the sacrifices by Sikhs in the world wars and a lapel pin was created to represent this.  

In 2013 he became the CEO of the Sikh Channel where he spearheaded innovative programming and initiatives focused on addressing issues relevant to the community, both in the UK and abroad. In this role, he also conducted a number of humanitarian relief projects around the world. 

He was also a trustee at Roko cancer, a charity which provided mobile cancer screening camps to thousands of underprivileged individuals in India. 

Singh lived in Hitchin, where he was a trustee and the general secretary at the Hitchin Gurdwara. Under his tenure, there were many improvements, such as better governance of the gurdwara, the addition of a youth gym and club and the purchase of minibuses for the elderly to be transported to and from the gurdwara.  

He mentored and guided several young people into their professional careers. Singh also took part in several interfaith forums presenting the Sikh view.  

Through Gurdwara Aid, his passion for the uplift of gurdwaras and the Sikh community shone through. He was key in running the monthly gurdwara webinars and played a major role during the pandemic lockdown in keeping gurdwaras abreast of Covid rules and providing resources such as doing risk assessment ahead of opening places of worship.

He was instrumental in organising some 40,000 pieces of PPE free of charge to gurdwaras and other faith centres around the UK.  

Gurdwara Aid were also one of the very few Sikh organisations running a Covid service recognition programme that recognised the efforts of volunteers and places of worship.

Several gurdwaras were awarded a certificate.  

In 2019 Gurdwara Aid was the only Sikh organisation promoting and providing safeguarding training, with some 40 gurdwaras benefiting. 
He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, a daughter, a son and three granddaughters.

The funeral will take place Thursday (23).

The family would like to extend the invitation to those who knew Singh and would like to pay their respects to attend a programme at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara, 50 Wilbury Way, Hitchin, SG4 0TP at 4pm.

Gurdeep Singh passed away on December 13 aged 59 from a major heart attack which resulted in organ failure.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

Mayors address climate migration challenge
