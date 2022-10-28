Website Logo
  • Friday, October 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Clitoris: ‘Female pleasure centre’ contains over 10,000 nerve fibres – 20% more sensitive than previously estimated

Previous studies on livestock assessed that the clitoris has 8,000 nerve fibres.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

According to a new study by researchers at the Oregon Health & Science University, the clitoris which is often described as the ‘female pleasure centre’ is even more sensitive than previously estimated, the Daily Mail informs.

Previous studies on livestock assessed that the clitoris has 8,000 nerve fibres. However, researchers have now found that the clitoris contains 10,000 nerve fibres which are 20% more than what was estimated previously.

The sole purpose of the human clitoris is providing pleasure and apparently, this is the first-known count of nerve fibres in the erogenous zone.

Lead author of the study Dr Blair Peters is reported to have said, ‘It’s startling to think about more than 10,000 nerve fibres being concentrated in something as small as the clitoris.’

The present study comes after researchers from a private gynaecology clinic New H Medical in New York disclosed the best sex positions for female orgasm.

The clitoris comprises nerves that carry electrical impulses between the brain and the rest of the body, and while the tip of the clitoris is found outside the body, much of the organ is located inside the body.

The organ includes the dorsal nerve which is a nerve shaped like a wishbone, and which runs down both sides of the clitoral shaft – providing the sensations linked to the clitoris.

Researchers collected tissue from one side of the dorsal nerve from seven adult females who were undergoing gender-affirming genital surgery.

The tissues were dyed and magnified 1,000 times using a microscope so that the individual nerve fibres could be counted.

About 5,140 dorsal clitoral nerve fibres were found in the samples and since the dorsal nerve is symmetrical, this number was multiplied by two to arrive at the huge number of 10,281 dorsal clitoral nerve fibres.

Dr Peters is quoted as saying, ‘It’s particularly surprising when you compare the clitoris to other, larger structures of the human body.’

He adds, ‘The median nerve, which runs through the wrist and hand and is involved in carpal tunnel syndrome, is known for having high nerve fiber density.

‘Even though the hand is many, many times larger than the clitoris, the median nerve only contains about 18,000 nerve fibers, or fewer than two times the nerve fibers that are packed into the much-smaller clitoris.’

The research team now intends to study the glans penis which is the tip of the penis and which is responsible for providing pleasure in men.

The study that revealed the best sex positions for reaching female orgasms reportedly found that the missionary position is the most suitable position for women to experience orgasms, provided the woman’s pelvis is raised a bit with a pillow underneath.

During the study, researchers assessed blood flow to the clitoris which is a key step toward reaching an orgasm.

Additionally, until now there has not been an official explanation of the female orgasm. While men usually ejaculate when reaching orgasm, females experience different bodily sensations when reaching an orgasm.

Now, for the first time, scientists from the University of Ottawa intend to measure the female orgasm. Their findings suggest that women’s orgasms should be defined as ‘pleasurable satisfaction’ and moaning should not be a measure at all.

The researchers hope their findings can help improve interventions for those women who are dissatisfied with their orgasm experiences.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Convicted drug dealer, who once taunted cops, escapes Derbyshire prison
News
Meet Prajwal Pandey, a member of Rishi Sunak’s core team who has roots in Jharkhand
News
Cyrus Mistry accident: Co-passenger Darius Pandole discharged from hospital
News
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif strikes back at Zimbabwe President for ‘Mr. Bean’ remark
News
Peleton to Greek yoghurt: A look at Rishi Sunak’s morning routine
News
TikTok star Mahek Bukhari murdered mother’s secret lover, trial hears
UK
FCA chief Nikhil Rathi vows to protect consumers through ‘hyper vigilance’
News
Loneliness and sadness speed up ageing faster than smoking
News
Families that eat together are less disturbed: Study
News
Parag Agrawal’s 11-month tenure as Twitter CEO ends as Elon Musk takes control
News
US: Three Indian students die in car mishap in Massachusetts
News
Welsh first minister joins traditional Indian dancing at official Diwali celebrations in Cardiff
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW