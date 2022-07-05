City Corporation donates £25,000 to Bangladesh flood relief

Bangladesh floods

By: Pramod Thomas

THE City of London corporation has donated £25,000 to a fund providing relief to victims of floods in Bangladesh, a statement said.

It has donated the money from its International Disasters Fund to the charity Save The Children’s response to the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Heavy monsoon rains and floodwater from upstream in India have inundated large parts of the Sylhet region of eastern Bangladesh, killing over 100 people and leaving millions marooned.

According to the statement, the fund will be used to provide hygiene kits, water purification tablets, food and shelter kits and to support cleaning up schools and rebuilding homes devastated by the floods.

“With the eyes of the world understandably on events in Ukraine, it is important that the international community does not overlook the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Bangladesh,” said Henry Colthurst, finance committee chairman, the City of London corporation.

“With the largest Bangladeshi community in the UK on our doorstep in Tower Hamlets, the plight of families affected by the flooding has a particular resonance for us here in the City. This funding will contribute to the vital work Save The Children is doing on the ground to provide food, shelter, clean water to those in need and to support the rebuilding effort which must follow.”

For more details-www.savethechildren.org.uk