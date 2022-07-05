Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

City Corporation donates £25,000 to Bangladesh flood relief

Bangladesh floods

By: Pramod Thomas

THE City of London corporation has donated £25,000 to a fund providing relief to victims of floods in Bangladesh, a statement said.

It has donated the money from its International Disasters Fund to the charity Save The Children’s response to the humanitarian crisis in the country. 

Heavy monsoon rains and floodwater from upstream in India have inundated large parts of the Sylhet region of eastern Bangladesh, killing over 100 people and leaving millions marooned.

According to the statement, the fund will be used to provide hygiene kits, water purification tablets, food and shelter kits and to support cleaning up schools and rebuilding homes devastated by the floods.

“With the eyes of the world understandably on events in Ukraine, it is important that the international community does not overlook the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Bangladesh,” said Henry Colthurst, finance committee chairman, the City of London corporation.

“With the largest Bangladeshi community in the UK on our doorstep in Tower Hamlets, the plight of families affected by the flooding has a particular resonance for us here in the City. This funding will contribute to the vital work Save The Children is doing on the ground to provide food, shelter, clean water to those in need and to support the rebuilding effort which must follow.”

For more details-www.savethechildren.org.uk

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Pesticide storm in teacup: Excessive chemicals make brew ‘unfit for consumption’
UK
Priti Patel urges police to use new powers to counter road-block activism
News
Participation of Sikh delegations from UK and Australia in ‘controversial’ events irks India
UK
Pakistani-origin doctor who referred to his colleagues as ‘beautiful things’ cleared of misconduct
News
NHS to trial the use of drones to fly cancer drugs to Isle of Wight
News
We could not maintain intensity with bowling, could not bat well yesterday: Rahul Dravid on…
News
Tech entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds invited to join trade mission to Chicago
News
From Shahid Kapoor to Farhan Khan and Taapsee Pannu to Anurag Kashyap, Shabana…
News
Narcissistic men are more prone to premature ejaculation and experience difficulty reaching orgasm:…
Sports
Not afraid of failing, just want to put pressure on opposition: Jonny Bairstow…
UK
Home Office suggests siblings visit India to care for mother battling cancer instead…
News
PM Modi’s determination not to allow normalisation of cross-border terror has shaped India’s…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
The final blow? UK PM Boris Johnson loses Rishi Sunak…
Pesticide storm in teacup: Excessive chemicals make brew ‘unfit for…
Priti Patel urges police to use new powers to counter…
Participation of Sikh delegations from UK and Australia in ‘controversial’…
Pakistani-origin doctor who referred to his colleagues as ‘beautiful things’…
NHS to trial the use of drones to fly cancer…