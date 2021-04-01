Cine1 Studios nabs remake rights to Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor starrer Tezaab

By: Mohnish Singh







It is no secret that Bollywood loves to remake successful films from different languages, which have the potential to rake in huge moolah in the Hindi market. It has been remaking films for several decades now, and the trend is only going to grow in the future.

In the past couple of years, Murad Khetani-led Cine1 Studios has purchased the remake rights of several successful South Indian films. The banner decided to invest in such projects after tasting huge success Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh (2019), which turned out to be an instant blockbuster at the box office. The film was the official remake of the successful Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017).

After the blockbuster Kabir Singh, Murad Khetani bagged the rights to remake Tamil film Thadam (2019) and Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Apart from South Indian films, Khetani has also acquired the remake rights of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini-starrer Namak Halal (1982). That’s not all! The latest we hear that he has also picked up the official remake rights of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor’s cult classic Tezaab.







“There were two producers who were eying the remake rights to Tezaab. Murad Khetani fetched it for a little higher price than his counterpart. He plans to put the whole project together once he is done with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) sequel and the Thadam remake. He also has Namak Halal and Tezaab will be his fourth remake to be precise,” a source in the know informs a publication.

The makers plan to modernise the script keeping the essence of the original film intact. The remake of Tezaab will see two saleable actors front the cast. There is no knowing whether or not Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor will return to the remake.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











