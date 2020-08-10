Choreographer Bosco Martis to make his directorial debut with a film titled Rocket Gang

Choreographer Bosco Martis of Bosco–Caesar fame is all set to make his directorial debut with a movie titled Rocket Gang. Well, it will be a dance horror comedy and with Bosco directing the film, we can surely expect some amazing choreography in it.

Bosco took to Instagram to share the motion poster of the film, he posted, “It’s a proud moment for a son to make his parents proud! Dad you will be missed but Im sure your responsible in making this happen from up there ❤️. And mom your prayers have just made all of this possible. So here we are, announcing the Title of My debut film ❤️This ones for my team and my loved ones. Thanks for all your prayers and support This journey would not be possible without the help of @zeestudiosofficial @shariq_patel @anuragbedii @vyasabhishek77 ALSO WELCOMING OUR SECOND ROCKET GANG MEMBER @nikifying Let the fireworks begin! 🎆 Dance away your fears क्योंकि #NachogeTohBachoge with #RocketGang, a Zee Studios production, coming your way, soon, summer 2021! 🚀 @ZeeStudiosOfficial @AdityaSeal @nikifying @itsamittrivedi @ZeeMusicCompany.”

Well, the most interesting part about the movie is that it will be the first Bollywood film to be shot using a real-time virtual reality technique. While talking to Mid-day about the technique, Bosco stated, “We need to start shooting soon because the film has kids [as the principal cast] and if we wait too long, they won’t look the part. An international team specialising in visual effects gave us a presentation about virtual reality that Zee Studios [producer] and I were kicked about. The process will save us time. Earlier, the actors were to perform against a chroma set. But with the VR headset, I can visualise the scene beforehand. After the shot, the actors too can see how the sequence looks, which will help improve their performance.”

Rocket Gang stars Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles. The shooting of the film will kickstart in a few months.