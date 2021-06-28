Website Logo
  Monday, June 28, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 396,730
Total Cases 30,279,331
Today's Fatalities 979
Today's Cases 46,148
Business

Chip shortage forces Jaguar to halt production

FILE PHOTO: The Land Rover Defender 110 X on display at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on November 20, 2019. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

SHORTAGE of chip forces Jaguar Land Rover to halt production at its Slovakian factory, The Times reported.

The luxury car producer, owned by the Indian conglomerate Tata, is understood to be stopping production this week at Nitra in Slovakia, that has a capacity to build 150,000 off-roaders a year.

The chip shortage has also affected production at its Halewood factory on Merseyside in recent weeks.

The global automotive industry has been hit by the chip shortages, affecting the supply of parts from headlights to screens.

Tata is understood to have lobbied the government to help ease the shortages by using diplomatic channels and pointed to the US president Joe Biden’s pressure on chip-makers.

Biden plans to make US a world leader in chip production.

Jaguar said it is “adjusting production schedules in some of our plants to reflect (disruption).”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

