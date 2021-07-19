Child sexual abuse survivors encouraged to register for Truth Project sessions

(Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

CHILD sexual abuse survivors are encouraged to register for Truth Project phone and video sessions before 31 July, when applications close.

Written accounts will be received until the end of October, a press release from Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said on Monday (19).

Part of the IICSA, the Truth Project provides a safe and supportive opportunity for survivors to share their accounts and put forward suggestions for change.

So far, 5,600 victims and survivors have come forward to share their experience with the inquiry, whose final report with recommendations will be published next year, it said.

“Those who take part will be offered a dedicated support worker to answer any questions or concerns they might have, help them to prepare before sharing an experience, and offer support for a period of time afterwards”, the press release said.

Additional support options have been developed to ensure that those who identify as neurodiverse or deaf feel comfortable to engage and access support, it said, adding that more information can be had on the Truth Project website www.truthproject.org.uk.

IICSA, which is examining the extent to which institutions and organisations have failed to protect children in England and Wales from sexual abuse, is due to make recommendations.

The inquiry was announced by the then home secretary Theresa May in 2014 to “expose” failures by police and prosecutors in England and Wales to properly investigate allegations and “learn the lessons” from the past.