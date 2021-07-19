Website Logo
  • Monday, July 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 41,4108
Total Cases 31,144,229
Today's Fatalities 499
Today's Cases 38,164
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 41,4108
Total Cases 31,144,229
Today's Fatalities 499
Today's Cases 38,164

News

Child sexual abuse survivors encouraged to register for Truth Project sessions

(Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

CHILD sexual abuse survivors are encouraged to register for Truth Project phone and video sessions before 31 July, when applications close.

Written accounts will be received until the end of October, a press release from Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said on Monday (19).

Part of the IICSA, the Truth Project provides a safe and supportive opportunity for survivors to share their accounts and put forward suggestions for change.

So far, 5,600 victims and survivors have come forward to share their experience with the inquiry, whose final report with recommendations will be published next year, it said.

“Those who take part will be offered a dedicated support worker to answer any questions or concerns they might have, help them to prepare before sharing an experience, and offer support for a period of time afterwards”, the press release said.

Additional support options have been developed to ensure that those who identify as neurodiverse or deaf feel comfortable to engage and access support, it said, adding that more information can be had on the Truth Project website www.truthproject.org.uk.

IICSA, which is examining the extent to which institutions and organisations have failed to protect children in England and Wales from sexual abuse, is due to make recommendations.

The inquiry was announced by the then home secretary Theresa May in 2014 to “expose” failures by police and prosecutors in England and Wales to properly investigate allegations and “learn the lessons” from the past.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK court gives India-origin fake car salesman 9-year jail term
UK
Man accused of plot to murder Pakistani blogger appears in London court
News
Deaths reported across country as sweltering heatwave grips UK
UK
Asian teen wins BAFTA Kids’ Young Presenter competition
SRI LANKA
Rajapaksa to seek ‘2nd term’ as Sri Lanka president
PAKISTAN
Pakistan bus crash kills 30 ahead of Eid holiday
UK
More than one third of Londoners yet to get Covid jab
News
South Africa’s ex-president Zuma’s trial resumes
UK
‘Pinged’ health, social care staff can skip isolation if required, says department
UK
‘Vulnerable UK children to be offered Covid jabs soon’
INDIA
Israeli spyware used to target Indian activists, journalists, political leaders: Pegasus report
News
Body of photojournalist returns to India, hundreds attend funeral
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
John McEnroe reveals why he agreed to turn narrator for…
UK court gives India-origin fake car salesman 9-year jail term
Arbaaz Khan opens up about Salim-Javed documentary Angry Young Men
Vidyut Jammwal announces his maiden production venture IB 71
Makers considering a direct-to-digital release for Taapsee Pannu’s Looop Lapeta
Sony Pictures Films India & Alchemy Films’ Dial 100 to…