  • Wednesday, December 22, 2021
News

Chelsea dentist jailed for domestic violence

Southwark Crown Court heard that the dentist threatened to slit his wife’s throat and struck her with household objects on several occasions.(Representational image: iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A CHELSEA dentist has been jailed for three years for domestic violence and coercive behaviour towards his wife.

Amandeep Goma, 39, who ran Chelsea Dental Spa, was found guilty of assaulting and abusing his wife Sonia during the lockdown last year.

He also allegedly threatened to slit her throat and struck her with household objects on several occasions.

While Sonia complained to police in November last year, the dentist’s lover Nanki Kaur also accused him of assaulting her during their relationship.

Prosecutor Arizuna Asante said the couple married in India around 10 years ago before arriving in Manchester where they initially lived with Sonia’s parents.

“Over the course of March 2020 to November 2020, he became physically abusive towards her when he became upset. He would use not only foul language but it is alleged he repeatedly hit her with objects and twisted her hair.”

Goma was also reported to have hit her with a shoe and dragged her by the hair.

“This was repeated, this was abusive, this was unceasing… Not only was there physical violence, financial control and an attempt to limit her activities, there was swearing and abuse and degradation.”

Goma fitted a camera at home to monitor her activities, a Mirror report said.

He controlled his wife’s finances “to an abusive degree”, depositing only a small amount into their joint bank account, Southwark Crown Court heard.

“She would buy their children clothes and that would be fine, but when she tried to buy clothes for herself he would get upset,” the prosecutor said.

Goma was convicted of two counts of assault in June this year on Kaur.

The court heard that Goma’s two children will now have to leave private schooling as a result of his convictions and jail terms, as he was the family’s main breadwinner, Evening Standard reported.

