Cheema Y: Reaching for the skies

Canadian singer/songwriter speaks about his journey, new EP Cloud 9 and love for music

Cheema Y

By: Asjad Nazir

CHEEMA Y is part of a new generation of artists adding exciting dimensions to Punjabi music. The singer/songwriter from Canada recently added to his growing body of impactful work, which has included the album Anyway, with new EP Cloud 9. For the EP, he teamed up with multi-talented music maestro Gur Sidhu on five fusion tracks, which includes popular hits Snap, Mascara and Haske.

Eastern Eye caught up with Cheema Y to talk about his music journey, new EP, future hopes and inspirations.

What first connected you to music?

My connection to music began during my time in Canada as an international student. Balancing multiple jobs and studies, I found solace in music. The support from friends and family, who recognised my unique voice, played a significant role in encouraging me to pursue this passion.

How would you reflect on your journey so far?

My journey has been a blend of challenges and triumphs. From moving to Canada and balancing jobs, to launching my career with Brown Town Music in 2022, it’s been a relentless pursuit, fuelled by passion and community support. Each step has taught me resilience and the importance of staying true to my vision.

Which of your songs has been closest to your heart?

Snap holds a special place in my heart due to its connection to the pervasive influence of social media among youth. It captures the essence of modern communication and the spontaneous joy it brings to our lives.

What inspired your new EP Cloud 9?

The new EP is inspired by a desire to blend Punjabi trap with contemporary gangster vibes. Collaborating with Gur Sidhu, each track is a testament to our musical synergy and the excitement of pushing creative boundaries.

Who are you hoping connects with this EP?

I hope this EP resonates with both the youth who engage with modern social media platforms and anyone who appreciates a blend of traditional and contemporary sounds. It’s for those who find joy in music that speaks to both cultural roots and modern experiences.

Do you have a favourite song on the EP?

While each track on the EP holds its unique charm, Mascara stands out as a focus track due to its catchy beats and engaging lyrics, promising an exciting journey through urban beats and Punjabi flavours.

What is the music master plan going forward?

My plan is to continue creating innovative music that resonates with a global audience. I aim to explore new genres, collaborate with diverse artists, and push the boundaries of Punjabi pop music.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

Collaborations with artists who share my passion for innovation – such as AR Rahman or international artists like Drake – would be a dream. Their influence and creativity would bring fresh perspectives to my music.

What music dominates your own personal playlist?

My playlist is diverse, featuring a mix of Punjabi pop, hip-hop, and contemporary music. Drake, AR Rahman and The Weeknd frequently feature in my listening sessions, providing inspiration and variety.

What does live performance mean to you and which one has been the most memorable?

Live performances are crucial for connecting with my audience. The energy and interaction are unparalleled. One of my most memorable performances was the debut of Snap, where the overwhelming response and engagement from the crowd reaffirmed my passion for live shows.

If you could master something new in music, what would it be?

I would love to master playing multiple instruments, particularly the piano and guitar. Expanding my instrumental skills would enhance my music production and add new dimensions to my compositions.

What inspires you?

Inspiration comes from everyday experiences, the stories of people around me, and the ever-evolving world of music. The ability to convey emotions and connect with people through music keeps me motivated and inspired.

Why do you love music?

I love music because it transcends boundaries and connects people on an emotional level. It’s a powerful form of expression that brings joy, comfort, and a sense of unity. Music has been a constant companion in my journey, providing both solace and a means to share my story.

Instagram: @cheema.y1