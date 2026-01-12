Skip to content
Charli XCX makes Golden Globes debut in Saint Laurent with a black swan edge

The look was styled by her longtime collaborator Chris Horan

Charli XCX Golden Globes

The singer arrived as a presenter in a custom Saint Laurent look

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 12, 2026
A first-time Globes appearance

Charli XCX stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet for the first time this year, arriving not as a nominee but as a presenter.

The singer, best known for Brat, is also preparing for a busy year in film, with her mockumentary The Moment set for release later this month.

Inside Charli’s Saint Laurent look

For her debut, Charli wore a custom Saint Laurent dress inspired by archival designs. The look was styled by her longtime collaborator Chris Horan.

She completed the outfit with Saint Laurent platform sandals and a tiered necklace, leaning into a dramatic, dark-toned style often compared to a black swan mood.

She completed the outfit with Saint Laurent platform sandals and a tiered necklace

Stepping carefully into film

In December, Charli spoke to A Rabbit’s Foot about The Moment, describing it as “a 2024 period piece”.

She said she does not want to play a version of herself on screen. “My biggest goal is to disappear, for people not to see Charli XCX in my performances,” she said, comparing her aim to Tom Waits’ role in Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother (2025).

She added that she is approaching acting with caution. “I’ve paid the price for some decisions in music, and I don’t want to do that with film, because I love film much more than music.”

Fame, control, and letting go

Charli said music no longer carries the same risk for her. “I’m in control of every aspect of my music—the sound, my image, the performing,” she said. “But with cinema, I have to surrender myself to someone else’s vision.”

In November, she also reflected on fame in a Substack post, questioning the idea that artists must be moral guides. She wrote that she looks for “hedonism, danger and a sense of anti-establishment” in artists, adding that fantasy and performance are what make art exciting.

