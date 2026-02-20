Skip to content
Charli XCX distances herself from Berlin event organiser over alleged Russia-linked foundation ties

The British pop artist has said she had no prior knowledge of alleged political ties

Charli XCX Berlin event

Statement reiterates support for Ukraine

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 20, 2026
Statement follows report on afterparty links

The British pop artist has said she had no prior knowledge of alleged political ties connected to the organiser of an afterparty linked to her mockumentary, The Moment.

A report by United24 Media claimed that model and DJ Anastasia Shevtsova hosted the Berlin event. The outlet alleged that Shevtsova is the daughter of Zhanna Shevtsova, whose cultural foundation has reportedly collaborated with initiatives linked to Vladimir Putin in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

Singer reiterates solidarity with Ukraine

In a message shared on social media, the artist said neither she nor her team were aware of any alleged affiliations tied to the event. She added that she opposes the actions of the Russian government in Ukraine and expressed solidarity with Ukrainians.

Organiser responds to claims

Shevtsova also issued a public statement, saying the war affects her personally because relatives live across Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. She said she would never support violence or harm.

Film rollout continues

The mockumentary premiered in the United States in late January, shortly before the release of Wuthering Heights, which features the singer on its soundtrack. A review at Sundance described the film as a chaotic but surface-level look at the excesses of a pop world tour.


