Charli XCX multiplies herself in ‘Residue’ video as Kylie Jenner makes surprise reveal

Kylie Jenner is revealed in the final moments of the video

Charli XCX

The track features in her upcoming film The Moment, due for release on February 6

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 30, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Highlights

  • Charli XCX appears as dozens of versions of herself in the video for A.G. Cook’s ‘Residue’
  • The track features in her upcoming film The Moment, due for release on February 6
  • Kylie Jenner is revealed in the final moments of the video and also appears in the film

A warehouse full of Charli XCXs

Charli XCX has leaned into the idea of cultural overexposure with the release of the music video for ‘Residue’, a track by long-time collaborator A.G. Cook. The video imagines the pop star not as one figure, but as many, filling a dark warehouse with Charli lookalikes as the chaos of her recent era plays out on screen.

The song is linked to The Moment, Charli’s forthcoming film, which she described as a “tour mockumentary” during its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The film is set for a nationwide release on February 6 and is directed by Aidan Zamiri, who also helmed the ‘Residue’ video.

Inside the ‘Residue’ video

The video follows Charli as she moves through a dimly lit industrial space, passing stacks of plastic-wrapped Brat merchandise before pushing through a pair of heavy double doors. Inside, dozens of Charli clones fill the room, thrashing their hair as phrases such as “bumping that” and “365 party girl” flash across a pulsing screen.

As the noise fades, a single figure remains in silhouette. When the camera moves closer, the reveal lands unexpectedly: it is Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner’s cameo

Jenner also appears in The Moment, and despite her limited screen time, her performance has drawn praise. Writing for Vulture, Jason P. Frank described her appearance as the film’s standout scene, noting that the beauty entrepreneur showed a natural flair for comedy.

Closing the ‘Brat’ chapter

The Moment acts as Charli’s self-aware farewell to the slime-green Brat era that reignited her career. The project marks a transition point as she looks towards new work, including a forthcoming companion album to Wuthering Heights, set for release on February 13. The album is tied to Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel.

Speaking during a Sundance Q&A, Charli said she was ready to move on creatively. “I’m really wanting Brat to stop, and actually sort of really pivot away from it as far away as possible,” she said, adding that the urge to change came from a desire to challenge herself rather than any lack of affection for the era.

