‘Chandu Champion’ Review: Kartik Aaryan delivers his finest act

Kartik Aaryan delivers a standout performance, capturing the essence of Murlikant Petkar with depth and sincerity.

Chandu Champion Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Chandu Champion is a biographical drama directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympics gold medallist. The film brings to life the inspiring journey of Petkar, highlighting his struggles, triumphs, and indomitable spirit.

Born in a small village in Sangli, Maharashtra, Murlikant (Kartik Aaryan) has grown up dreaming about winning an Olympics for his country. Unfortunately, he does not know how to go about it. However, an expected meeting with Garnail Singh (Bhuvan Arora) changes his life. Both join the Indian army and Murlikant starts prepping for the Olympics under the guidance of coach Tiger Ali (Vijay Raaj). Murlikant faces several setbacks in his pursuit but how he wins India its first Paralympic gold in 1972 fighting against all odds forms the crux of the story.

Kartik Aaryan delivers a standout performance, capturing the essence of Murlikant Petkar with depth and sincerity. Aaryan’s transformation into Petkar is remarkable, showcasing his versatility as an actor. He embodies the physical and emotional challenges faced by the athlete, making Petkar’s story both relatable and inspirational.

Equally impressive is Vijay Raaj, who plays Tiger Ali, Petkar’s dedicated coach. Raaj brings a commanding presence to the screen, portraying the coach’s unwavering belief in Petkar with nuance and intensity. The chemistry between Aaryan and Raaj adds a compelling layer to the narrative, emphasizing the importance of mentorship and support in Petkar’s journey.

The music and cinematography in Chandu Champion deserve special mention. The soundtrack, composed by Pritam, complements the film’s emotional highs and lows, enhancing the overall viewing experience. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee captures the essence of the story with beautiful visuals, from the training montages to the gripping scenes of competition.

However, the film is not without its flaws. The first half of Chandu Champion feels uneven at times, with a pace that could have been tighter. Some scenes seem to drag, slightly detracting from the film’s overall impact. Despite this, the second half picks up momentum, culminating in a powerful and emotionally charged finale that leaves a lasting impression.

Overall, Chandu Champion is an engaging and inspiring biographical drama that pays tribute to Murlikant Petkar’s remarkable achievements. With stellar performances from Kartik Aaryan and Vijay Raaj, supported by excellent music and cinematography, the film is a worthy watch for those seeking a heartfelt and motivating story.