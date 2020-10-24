Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana on shooting in his hometown Chandigarh for the first time

Murtuza Iqbal







Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will be seen together in Abhishek Kapoor’s next titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The shooting of the film kickstarted a few days ago, and, this is for the first time in eight years of his career when Ayushmann is shooting for a movie in his hometown Chandigarh.

While talking about it, the actor recently stated, “It is remarkable that this will be the first time I’m shooting in Chandigarh! The process is going to be exceedingly special and I’m going to soak in every second of this experience. Chandigarh is the city that gave me the wind beneath my wings to chase my passion to be an actor.”

He adds, “This city and the remarkable people of Chandigarh have given me so much love and confidence right from my school days when I started doing theatre. The seed of me becoming an actor was planted here and I couldn’t be more excited to shoot my next here.”







Ayushmann is thankful for the love that the people of Chandigarh have given to him. The actor said, “Even when I became an actor, this city has constantly showered me with their overwhelming love. I’m indebted to my home town and all the people who have always supported me. Actors are nothing without the love of audience’s and I can confidently say that the Chandigarh people have always been my biggest supporters.”







“The people of this city stood behind me like a rock and have always been a motivational force. They have cheered the loudest and I can’t thank them enough! So, shooting in Chandigarh is like life coming to a full circle,” he added.





