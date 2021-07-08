Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,028
Total Cases 30,709,557
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,892
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,028
Total Cases 30,709,557
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,892

Business

Chancellor Sunak indicates ruling out 8 per cent pension hike

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak hinted at ruling out a predicted 8 per cent rise in the state pension next year, backtracking on his manifesto promise to keep the triple lock, the BBC reported.

The annual rise in pensions is governed by the triple lock – a conservative manifesto promise until 2024.

This means the state pension increases in line with the rising cost of living seen in the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation, increasing average wages, or 2.5 per cent, whichever of those three is highest.

Sunak told the BBC a decision on pensions would be “based on fairness for pensioners and for taxpayers”.

Meanwhile, groups representing older people say the government’s promises to pensioners should remain.

Sunak told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, “The triple lock is government policy but I recognise people’s concerns about what that might mean, given some of the numbers that are being put around.”

“We will approach these decisions with fairness in mind – fairness for both pensioners but also for taxpayers.”

He said there were “some questions around the earnings numbers”.

According to the Bank of England’s forecast average earnings could go up by 8 per cent, hence the equivalent rise in the state pension. This could result in a bumper rise in the amount paid from April 2022.

The rise would cost the Treasury £3 billion more than previously anticipated, according to the government’s official forecaster – the Office for Budget Responsibility.

There is a severe pressure on the UK’s public finances following a sharp increase in spending to deal with the pandemic.

This puts the chancellor under pressure to keep the public purse on a more sustainable path, as per experts.

Currently, the UK’s debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is at the highest level since the 1960s.

The OBR also said that the government is likely to face a £10bn shortfall for each of the next three years due to ongoing Covid spending.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Pakistan launches £726 million bonds under Sukuk initiative
Business
Bangladesh spends £1.4 billion annually to mitigate climate change
Business
Cairn secures French court order to seize Indian properties in Paris
UK
UK is facing worst staff shortage in 24 years
Business
South Africa’s ex-leader Zuma hands himself over to police
Business
UK faces threat from Covid-19, rising debt, climate crisis, OBR says
Business
Samsung sees 53 per cent growth in quarterly profit amid chip shortage
Business
South African police not to arrest Zuma until litigation ends
Business
Bangladesh exports rebound backed by ready-made garment sector
Business
Interpol issues “red notice” against Gupta brothers, South African authority says
Business
Greensill used state-backed loans to cut exposure to Gupta’s firms
Business
South Africa’s ex-leader Zuma refuses to surrender
Eastern Eye

Videos

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mahira Khan set to return to television after a long…
Sonakshi Sinha’s horror-comedy film with RSVP Movies locks its title
Shatrughan Sinha: I could take liberties with Dilip Kumar Saab…
Hansika Motwani gears up to begin her next My Name…
Mohit Suri resumes filming Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor…
Birthday Special: 5 much-watch Neetu Singh films with husband Rishi…