Three in four CEOs don't believe B2B marketing drives growth, survey finds

75 per cent of B2B CEOs and senior business leaders do not believe marketing drives business growth.

84 per cent see marketing as a support function rather than a commercial growth driver.

More than a third say growing investment in AI and innovation could limit marketing's influence at board level.

Most business leaders agree that B2B marketing plays an important role in their organisations. Yet when it comes to business growth, many still give the credit elsewhere.

A new B2B marketing survey of 150 UK CEOs and senior business leaders found that 75 per cent do not believe marketing is a driver of business growth, even though they acknowledge its importance. The findings suggest many organisations continue to view marketing as a support function rather than a commercial one, potentially shaping how budgets and boardroom decisions are made.

The study, titled The CEO Blind Spot, argues that this perception stems from the way companies measure success. While sales are recognised at the point revenue is generated, much of marketing's work takes place months earlier through brand building and demand creation, making its contribution less visible.

When growth gets the wrong credit

The survey found that 84 per cent of respondents see marketing primarily as a support function, while 77 per cent believe sales contributes more to business growth than marketing.

Another 67 per cent said marketing is less accountable for business performance than sales, highlighting what the report describes as a disconnect between recognising marketing's role and crediting it for commercial outcomes.

Richard O'Connor, chief executive of Propolis, reportedly said many CEOs acknowledge the importance of marketing but still hesitate to view it as a function that directly drives growth.

He reportedly argued that marketing's contribution often happens long before revenue appears on financial reports, making it less visible than departments operating closer to the point of sale.

AI investment adds another challenge

The research also suggests the perception could influence future investment decisions.

More than a third (35 per cent) of business leaders believe marketers are losing influence at board level because organisations are directing more investment towards innovation and artificial intelligence.

According to O'Connor, as quoted in a news report, businesses are under increasing pressure to deliver short-term financial results while investing heavily in AI. Unless organisations recognise the longer-term value of marketing, he suggested there is a risk it could become an easier target for budget cuts.

While the findings are based on responses from 150 UK business leaders, they point to a broader debate over how companies define growth and whether marketing's contribution is being fully recognised alongside sales.