Celebrating women in STEM: Breaking barriers and inspiring the future

International Women’s Day 2025 shines a spotlight on women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). It’s a day to honour their achievements, recognise the challenges they continue to face, and celebrate the bright future they are helping to shape. Throughout history, women have made invaluable contributions to scientific and technological progress, often in the face of significant obstacles. Yet, their work has been essential in shaping the modern world, and their legacy continues to inspire the next generation of female innovators.
A long history of overcoming barriers
Historically, women in STEM fields have faced discrimination, gender bias, and limited access to education. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, societal norms often confined women to roles as caregivers and homemakers, discouraging them from pursuing careers in areas like science and engineering. Despite these obstacles, pioneering women like Ada Lovelace, widely regarded as the first computer programmer, and Marie Curie, the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, broke through these barriers. Their work laid the foundation for the inclusion of women in STEM fields today.
However, many women’s contributions were overlooked for decades. For example, Rosalind Franklin's work, which played a critical role in the discovery of DNA’s double-helix structure, was largely unrecognised during her lifetime, overshadowed by her male colleagues. Similarly, women's contributions to technological and engineering advancements were often marginalised. But today, these women are increasingly celebrated as the trailblazers they truly were.
The current state of women in STEM
While the representation of women in STEM has improved over the past several decades, significant challenges remain. Women account for less than 30% of the workforce in science and technology fields worldwide, and they are often underrepresented in leadership roles. In some areas, such as computer science and engineering, the gender gap is even wider.
One of the most persistent barriers women face is gender bias in the workplace. Studies show that women in STEM are often paid less than their male counterparts, even when they hold similar positions or have the same qualifications. Additionally, they may be passed over for promotions or leadership opportunities, reinforcing a glass ceiling that can be difficult to break.
Another challenge is the pervasive stereotype that STEM careers are more suited to men. This stereotype can start early in childhood, where boys are often encouraged to pursue science and technology, while girls are steered towards other subjects. This cultural bias can deter young women from entering STEM fields, even if they have an aptitude or interest in these areas.
The importance of education and early encouragement
Education plays a critical role in closing the gender gap in STEM. Encouraging girls to explore their interests in science and technology from a young age is essential to creating a more inclusive environment in the future. By fostering curiosity and providing opportunities for girls to engage in STEM subjects, we can break down the stereotypes that hold them back.
Schools and educational institutions must work to create supportive environments where girls feel empowered to pursue STEM subjects without fear of discrimination or bias. Teachers play a key role in this by encouraging girls’ participation in STEM activities, whether through classroom experiments, coding clubs, or STEM competitions. Positive reinforcement at an early age can make a significant difference in shaping a young woman’s confidence in pursuing a STEM career.
Mentorship and role models: Paving the way for success
Role models play an essential role in inspiring the next generation of women in STEMistock
Mentorship is another crucial factor in the success of women in STEM. Having a mentor, especially a female mentor, can help women navigate the challenges they face in male-dominated fields. Mentors provide guidance, share experiences, and offer support, helping women build the confidence and skills needed to succeed.
Role models also play an essential role in inspiring the next generation of women in STEM. When young girls see women like Katherine Johnson, whose calculations were critical to NASA’s early space missions, or Sarah Gilbert, one of the lead scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, they see what is possible. These women demonstrate that success in STEM is not limited by gender and that with determination and hard work, women can achieve greatness.
Changing the landscape: The role of organisations and initiatives
Over the years, various initiatives and organisations have been established to support women in STEM and promote gender equality. Programmes like Girls Who Code, Women in Engineering, and Black Girls Code aim to break down barriers and provide young women with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in STEM fields. These organisations focus on bridging the gender gap by offering training, mentorship, and networking opportunities to women at all stages of their careers.
Additionally, many companies are beginning to recognise the importance of diversity in the workplace, particularly in STEM roles. Studies have shown that diverse teams are more creative, innovative, and effective at solving complex problems. As a result, more businesses are actively working to recruit and retain women in STEM positions, as well as offering initiatives that support work-life balance, flexible working hours, and family-friendly policies.
A bright future for women in STEM
As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, it is clear that women have made remarkable strides in STEM fields, but there is still much work to be done. The challenges women face in these industries, whether it be gender bias, unequal pay, or underrepresentation, are significant but not insurmountable. By continuing to promote education, mentorship, and inclusive policies, we can help pave the way for the next generation of female innovators.
The future of STEM is bright, and women are playing a key role in shaping it. As more women break into these fields, they are not only changing the face of science and technology but also creating a more equitable and inclusive world for all.