Castleford man dies after falling from a Leeds car park

Amandeep ‘Deepy’ Singh (Photo: Facebook)

By: Pramod Thomas

A man from Castleford died after falling from Woodfield Lane car park in Leeds city centre, Police confirmed on Friday (17).

Amandeep Singh, 22, was described as a man with a “pure soul” who had a passion for cars, LeedsLive reported.

The moment Singh was reported missing on Thursday (17), friends, family and strangers united in their efforts to do everything they could to help.

An appeal by a friend on Twitter was retweeted over 3,000 times. Tragically, their efforts were ultimately in vain, the report added.

Thousands of posts were shared on social media to try and find him with photographs shared of his distinctive grey Audi RS3 car.

According to the report, hundreds of people attempted to reach out to him on Instagram, among them complete strangers who wanted to do their bit, after Singh posted about his battle with depression.

Several people revealed that they were out searching, with the focus believed to be on Leeds and Bradford as well as Castleford.

“Cmon my brother we still out here searching!!! We gonna throw the BIGGEST shut down when we find you,” one man was quoted as saying by the website.

Another said: “Hey Deepa. Please contact me, let’s meet in our Khalsa Aid office and chat. I promise you there will be no judgments. A cup of coffee and plenty of time. Come on young man…I hope you will consider it.”

Many well-wishers sent him direct messages through social media, and some offered a place for Deepy to stay over, the LeedsLive report added.

Following his death, there was an outpouring of grief as well as tributes to the well-loved young man.

One friend, Saffron Kemp, has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for the Minds Matter charity.

“On the 17th December 2021, we lost a beautiful friend to his battle with mental health. Deep was a loving caring friend with nothing but time for everyone. He had a passion for his cars and loved to give everyone smoke,” a post on the page reads.

The fundraising page has raised over £1,200 so far.