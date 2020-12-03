Casting director Mukesh Chhabra on Delhi Crime’s Emmy win: The efforts of our entire team have been paid off

Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, Netflix’s web series Delhi Crime won Best Drama Series Award at the International Emmy Awards. The series, which was based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape, starred Shefali Shah in the lead role and Rasika Dugal played a pivotal role in it.

The casting of the series was done by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and recently while talking about Delhi Crime’s win at the Emmy, he stated, “It is amazing when your work gets appreciated and recognized on an international platform. The audience thinks it is very easy for us to select actors but it’s completely the other way around. We have to study the concept and the story thoroughly to understand which actors would emotionally invest themselves in a particular character. That is what I did for Delhi Crime. The efforts of our entire team have been paid off.”

“I’m sure the expectations of the audience have increased after such a big win. They do not expect anything directly from me but somewhere I have one of the biggest responsibilities to bring the characters to life with the right actors,” he added.







Mukesh Chhabra is one of the biggest casting directors in Bollywood, and this year, he also made his directorial debut with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara.





