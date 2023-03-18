Website Logo
  Saturday, March 18, 2023
Cast and creators of Happy Family Conditions Apply visit Ahmedabad

The 10-episode series premiered on Prime Video on 10 March with four episodes.

Cast and creators of Happy Family Conditions Apply

By: Mohnish Singh

The cast and creators of Prime Video’s family comedy series, Happy Family: Conditions Apply were in the “maja maa” mode as they visited the city of Ahmedabad.

Within a few days of its release, the episodic series has been receiving rave reviews and love from viewers for its highly relatable content. The on-screen Gujarati parivar, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Ayesha Jhulka, Sanah Kapur, and Meenal Sahu, along with the creators JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, recently visited Ahmedabad to reciprocate the love that they have been receiving from the audience.

Spending some fun time together and reminiscing about their shoot days, the team visited the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. They also enjoyed some authentic Gujarati delicacies while promoting the series in the city.

Happy Family Conditions Apply is produced by Hats Off Production. The family comedy circles around a joint family of four generations who are divided by their divergent eccentric personalities but are united by their bonding with each other, and how their differences often lead to hilarious situations.

The 10-episode series premiered on Prime Video on 10 March with four episodes. Six out of ten episodes are streaming now on the streaming service and the series will have its finale on 31 March.

