Casio’s Marty McFly £115 'Back to the Future' watch brings 1985 vibes to your wrist

Highlights

Casio releases a limited-edition version of the classic CA-500 calculator watch worn by Marty McFly.



Watch design features DeLorean-inspired details, multicoloured buttons and OUTATIME licence plate.



Special packaging resembles a vintage VHS tape; priced at £115 and available from 21 October 2025.



A nostalgic nod to time travel

To mark the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future, Casio has unveiled a special edition of its classic CA-500 calculator watch, worn by Marty McFly in the iconic film series. The new model, CA-500WEBF, revives the 1980s design with playful references to the DeLorean time machine and the film’s visual elements.

The watch face incorporates design cues from the DeLorean’s taillights and the OUTATIME licence plate, while the multicoloured calculator buttons are inspired by the glowing time circuits on Doc Brown’s dashboard.

Collector-friendly features

The limited edition watch also includes an engraved flux capacitor on the caseback and the Back to the Future logo on the buckle. The watch arrives in packaging designed to resemble a vintage VHS cassette, complete with faux rental labels, reflecting the way many fans first enjoyed the film.

Priced at £115, the watch is positioned as both a wearable piece of nostalgia and a collector’s item. Casio’s CA-500 design has been one of its longest-running models and was featured in the original film, giving the anniversary release added authenticity.

Release and availability

The CA-500WEBF goes on sale 21 October 2025, known to fans as Back to the Future Day, commemorating the date Marty McFly travelled to the future in Part II of the trilogy. The watch will be available in limited numbers online, allowing fans to either wear it or keep it in mint condition as a collector’s item.

Casio’s limited-edition release provides a tangible connection to the enduring legacy of a film that continues to inspire nostalgia and creativity across generations.