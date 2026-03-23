Highlights:

Carrie Anne Fleming dies aged 51 following complications from breast cancer

Known for roles in iZombie and Supernatural

Built a career across television, film and stage, particularly in the horror genre

A familiar face in genre television

Carrie Anne Fleming, recognised for her appearances in iZombie and Supernatural, has died at the age of 51. She passed away on 26 February in Sidney, British Columbia, due to complications related to breast cancer.

Her death was confirmed by her Supernatural co-star Jim Beaver.

From Nova Scotia to screen

Born on 16 August 1974 in Digby, Nova Scotia, Fleming later moved to Victoria, British Columbia, where she attended Mount Douglas Senior Secondary. She trained in drama at Kaleidoscope Theatre and the Kidco Theatre Dance Company, laying the foundation for a career in performance.

She began working in film and television with a recurring role in Viper and also appeared in the comedy film Happy Gilmore. Over time, she built a steady presence through supporting roles across a range of productions.

Defining roles in horror and television

Fleming became particularly associated with the horror genre. Director Dario Argento cast her in Masters of Horror in 2005, where she portrayed a disfigured character in the episode Jenifer.

Her television credits also included appearances in genre titles such as The Tooth Fairy and Bloodsuckers. She later took on a recurring role in Supernatural, playing Karen Singer, the wife of Bobby Singer.

Fleming also featured in The Unauthorized Full House Story, portraying the mother of Candace Cameron Bure’s character.

In more recent years, she appeared across five seasons of iZombie as Candy Baker, further cementing her presence on popular television.

Work beyond the screen

Alongside her screen work, Fleming remained active in theatre, performing in British Columbia stage productions including Noises Off, Romeo and Juliet, Steel Magnolias and Fame.

She is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose. Details of a memorial service are expected to be announced at a later date.