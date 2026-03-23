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Carrie Anne Fleming, known for her haunting turns in cult horror and TV, dies aged 51

Known for roles in iZombie and Supernatural

Carrie Anne Fleming

Built a career across television, film and stage, particularly in the horror genre

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Mar 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights:

  • Carrie Anne Fleming dies aged 51 following complications from breast cancer
  • Known for roles in iZombie and Supernatural
  • Built a career across television, film and stage, particularly in the horror genre

A familiar face in genre television

Carrie Anne Fleming, recognised for her appearances in iZombie and Supernatural, has died at the age of 51. She passed away on 26 February in Sidney, British Columbia, due to complications related to breast cancer.

Her death was confirmed by her Supernatural co-star Jim Beaver.

From Nova Scotia to screen

Born on 16 August 1974 in Digby, Nova Scotia, Fleming later moved to Victoria, British Columbia, where she attended Mount Douglas Senior Secondary. She trained in drama at Kaleidoscope Theatre and the Kidco Theatre Dance Company, laying the foundation for a career in performance.

She began working in film and television with a recurring role in Viper and also appeared in the comedy film Happy Gilmore. Over time, she built a steady presence through supporting roles across a range of productions.

Defining roles in horror and television

Fleming became particularly associated with the horror genre. Director Dario Argento cast her in Masters of Horror in 2005, where she portrayed a disfigured character in the episode Jenifer.

Her television credits also included appearances in genre titles such as The Tooth Fairy and Bloodsuckers. She later took on a recurring role in Supernatural, playing Karen Singer, the wife of Bobby Singer.

Fleming also featured in The Unauthorized Full House Story, portraying the mother of Candace Cameron Bure’s character.

In more recent years, she appeared across five seasons of iZombie as Candy Baker, further cementing her presence on popular television.

Work beyond the screen

Alongside her screen work, Fleming remained active in theatre, performing in British Columbia stage productions including Noises Off, Romeo and Juliet, Steel Magnolias and Fame.

She is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose. Details of a memorial service are expected to be announced at a later date.

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