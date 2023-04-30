CARE Foundation provides scholarships to 1,000 Pakistani students

CARE has educated more than 450,000 children since 1991 and has an alumni network of 130,000 graduates.

Photo: CARE Foundation

By: Pramod Thomas

EDUCATIONAL non-profit foundation, CARE Foundation, has provided scholarships to 1,000 Pakistani students from disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue college or university education.

Students can pursue education at colleges and universities in Pakistan such as NUST, GIKI, GCU, UET, FCC and King Edward Medical College, as well as study in universities across the world, a statement said.

The scholarships are open to students from all backgrounds who demonstrate academic excellence, have finished their high school education, and are unable to continue their studies due to financial constraints.

It covers tuition fees, books, transport, and other related expenses and empowers students to break the cycle of poverty and contribute to the development of their communities, the statement added.

“We believe in the power of education to have a transformative effect not just on the individual student, but their family, their community, and even their country. Many of the students we support are tomorrow’s doctors, engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs,” said Seema Aziz, founder of CARE Foundation.

“Education is a vital driver behind social and economic development in Pakistan. We need that now more than ever, and are committed to empowering individuals to reach their full potential. We are creating a brighter future for students in Pakistan to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals.”

Established 32 years ago, CARE has a network of 888 schools. Currently, 300,000 children are enrolled in its schools.

Fatima Ali, a 25-year-old House Officer at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore is ten months into a Junior Doctor placement. She wants to specialise as an anaesthesiologist.

The CARE Foundation provided her with financial support through their scholarship programme to pursue college education.

Fatima’s father is a driver and her mother a housewife.

“The CARE school had a wonderful library and a science laboratory. CARE help so many children from nursery to matriculation on every aspect of schooling and with further education scholarships. CARE gave me a chance to work on myself, and enabled me to achieve what I want to do,” said Ali, who attended the CARE Adopted City District Government Girls High School, Qila Lachman Singh in Lahore.

“CARE schooling helped me get into a medical college. I would not be studying to be a doctor today without CARE’s support.”