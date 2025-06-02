Skip to content
Cardi B confirms relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs as Offset divorce turns messy

The rapper shares intimate moments with Diggs on Instagram while addressing parenting issues with Offset.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs cozy up on a yacht during Memorial Day weekend in Miami

Instagram/iamcardib
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Cardi B seems to be leaving the past behind and stepping into a new chapter, this time with NFL player Stefon Diggs. The rapper made things official on Instagram over Memorial Day weekend, sharing a set of photos that confirmed what many fans had been speculating for months: she is dating the New England Patriots wide receiver.

In the photos, Cardi is seen enjoying the Miami sun with Diggs, lounging on a yacht, dancing playfully, and surrounded by lavish gifts like red roses and oversized teddy bears. One video showed her dancing while Diggs stood behind her, signalling a clear sense of ease and comfort between the two. She captioned the post, “Chapter 5… Hello Chapter 6,” marking what feels like a turning point in her personal life.


The pair had first stirred up dating rumours back in February after being spotted together on Valentine’s Day in Miami. They were later seen sitting courtside together at an NBA playoff game in New York earlier this month, but this is the first time either of them has openly acknowledged the relationship online.

All of this comes during a rocky and very public split from her ex-husband Offset, with whom Cardi shares three children: Kulture, Wave, and their youngest, Blossom. Cardi recently revealed Blossom’s name while addressing concerns about Offset’s alleged absence from their children’s lives. Speaking during a conversation on Twitter, she said Offset has barely seen their youngest and has not been around since March.

Cardi B embraces a fresh start while navigating a tense divorce with Offset Getty Images


Offset, on his part, has reportedly asked for spousal support and joint custody in updated divorce documents, adding more heat to the already tense situation. Cardi claims she has been handling everything related to the kids, including school fees, classes, and other responsibilities, without any help.

While the divorce continues to unfold, Cardi’s post with Diggs has drawn supportive reactions from fans, who are applauding her for moving on and finding joy again. For many, it is a sign that she is choosing growth over chaos, and love that shows up over love that only shows off.

Whatever comes next, Cardi B seems determined to do it on her own terms and this time, with someone new by her side.

