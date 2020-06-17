Capital ideas to support UK’s frontline workers

by LAUREN CODLING

LONDONERS have spoken of their efforts to raise the spirits of frontline workers in the capital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the outbreak, people across the UK have worked to help those in need. Mass food donations have been organised for NHS staff, and hundreds of volunteers have been helping to sew face masks and other protective equipment for frontline workers.

Vrajlal Khatri, 79, has been helping to stitch laundry bags for hospitals and care homes since mid-April. The bags enable staff to take their dirty scrubs home and put them into the washing machine without risking their family’s health.

Formerly a professional dressmaker, Vrajlal has used his skills to sew around 500 bags for establishments across north London.

His son, Sunil Khatri, 45, said he was “incredibly proud” of him.

Although the family were initially worried that he was “pushing himself too hard”, Sunil admitted it has been a positive activity for his father during lockdown. “He was sat at home doing nothing, so it kills time for him and it makes him feel he is helping people,” Sunil told Eastern Eye. “It is such a good thing that he is doing.”

Vrajlal, who started working as a tailor when he was a teenager to support his family, spends up to eight hours on his sewing machine to supply the bags to the NHS through a local volunteer network.

Unfortunately, he does not have the right sewing machine to make scrubs, but Vrajlal has also been making face masks for the family. Sunil said people in the neighbourhood were amazed at his efforts, and have been expressing their appreciation.

“My dad retired (from dressmaking) when he was in his early 70s, but he is quick and he has knowledge of it,” Sunil explained. “He is really enjoying helping people.”

Meanwhile, Minreet Kaur and her mother Pritpal have also been trying to help raise the spirits of frontline workers. The pair have been baking specially-designed cakes and delivering them to Post Office workers in their local area.

They noted that post-office staff had continued to work during the pandemic, providing essential services to customers including banking, bill payments and pensions. Although many donations have been made to NHS staff for their lifesaving work, Minreet wanted to send her thanks to other frontline workers.

“We thought, what about the unsung heroes that have continued to provide services to us, but were still in a critical role?” Minreet told Eastern Eye. “The post offices have been doing such good work. They have been running throughout the pandemic and they have kept Britain going.”

Minreet, the daughter of the famous ‘skipping Sikh’ featured in Eastern Eye last month, delivered cakes to a number of branches in Hillingdon and Hounslow, west London.

Suvarna Vyas, the Harlington Post Office manager, said it was a “real surprise” when Minreet and Pritpal arrived with the cake. “It was very unexpected as we were just doing our duty, but it was really lovely to be appreciated,” Vyas said. “The cake tasted great and it was beautifully decorated. We recognised Min as one of our customers and she thanked us for being friendly and helpful to her family and other customers.”

Premila Thomas, the Post Office operations manager at WHSmith in Hounslow, added: “The whole team at Hounslow were blown away by Min’s cake and her wonderful gesture. We feel truly proud to have been able to continue to serve our community at this challenging time, providing access to vital banking and postal services for our customers.”

The duo have also delivered baked goods to teachers, police officers and Transport for London (TFL) workers.

As well as baking cakes, Pritpal has begun to sew homemade face masks for anyone who needs them. She uses old materials from around the house, including old sheets and clothing.

“(My mother) has been experimenting with it,” Minreet explained. “She has been really enjoying it. If anyone is stuck and needs a mask, she is happy to make one for them.”

Minreet believes the pandemic has “brought out the best of humanity”, and feels encouraged by the high number of good deeds that have taken place across the country.

“If you help one person a day with the smallest thing – even something like helping them write an email, or calling them to see how they are – it could have the biggest impact on them,” Minreet said. “Putting a smile on someone’s face doesn’t cost anything.