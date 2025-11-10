Skip to content
Canterbury corner shop's 24-hour alcohol delivery application faces opposition

Rajendran Ravichandran's third attempt to extend hours sparks concerns from police and council over antisocial behaviour

Canterbury

Canterbury Wine Mart on St Dunstans Street Canterbury

Daniel Esson
By Daniel EssonNov 10, 2025

Highlights

  • Canterbury Wine Mart applies for 24-hour alcohol deliveries through Uber, Deliveroo and Just Eat.
  • Kent Police and council object citing street drinking and antisocial behaviour concerns.
  • Previous applications in 2015 and 2017 were rejected following similar objections.
A Canterbury corner shop owner is seeking permission for round-the-clock alcohol deliveries, despite facing strong opposition from police and local authorities over concerns about street drinking and antisocial behaviour.

Rajendran Ravichandran, owner of Canterbury Wine Mart on St Dunstans Street, has submitted his third application to Canterbury City Council (CCC) for extended hours. His previous attempts in 2015 and 2017 were both rejected.

The application proposes 24-hour alcohol deliveries through popular apps including Uber, Deliveroo and Just Eat. The shop would remain open all night for general sales and hot beverages, while maintaining existing in-store alcohol sale hours. At least two staff members would be present between 11pm and 6am, with only electric scooters permitted for late-night deliveries.


Police raise objections

Kent Police licensing officer PC Danielle Rolfe has raised serious concerns. She highlighted that Canterbury has grown significantly since the previous applications, with increased tourism, population and student numbers raising the risks of alcohol-related activity.

"The shop's proposal to use only electric bikes for delivery also raises concerns," PC Rolfe stated, questioning whether delivery riders would strictly use legal, pedal-assisted bikes.

Canterbury City Council licensing enforcement officer Diane Attenborough also objected. During a visit on 3rd October, officers observed three separate street drinkers purchasing high-strength lagers. One group was described as "very loud and intimidating" while waiting outside the premises.

Councillor Pip Hazelton opposed the application, citing the residential nature of the area and potential disturbance from motorcycles and e-bikes during night hours.

Licensing agent Putrathingan Sivashankar defended the application, stating: "Since Covid-19 people's habits have completely changed, delivery is now the way most people order stuff."

He emphasised the shop's 15-year operating history and argued they would not experience the delivery driver congregation seen at larger businesses. The licensing panel will make its final decision at a meeting on November (12) morning.

LDRS ( Local Democracy Reporting Service)

24 hour deliverylicensingcanterbury shop

More For You

homelessness

2.7 per cent of private rented properties in England are affordable for people receiving housing benefit.

Getty Images

Nearly 300,000 families face worst forms of homelessness in England, research shows

Highlights

  • 299,100 households experienced acute homelessness in 2024, up 21 per cent since 2022.
  • Rough sleeping and unsuitable temporary accommodation cases increased by 150 per cent since 2020.
  • Councils spent £732 m on unsuitable emergency accommodation in 2023/24.


Almost 300,000 families and individuals across England are now experiencing the worst forms of homelessness, including rough sleeping, unsuitable temporary accommodation and living in tents, according to new research from Crisis.

The landmark study, led by Heriot-Watt University, shows that 299,100 households in England experienced acute homelessness in 2024. This represents a 21 per cent increase since 2022, when there were 246,900 households, and a 45 per cent increase since 2012.

More than 15,000 people slept rough last year, while the number of households in unsuitable temporary accommodation rose from 19,200 in 2020 to 46,700 in 2024. An additional 18,600 households are living in unconventional accommodation such as cars, sheds and tents.

A national survey found 70 per cent of councils have seen increased numbers approaching them for homelessness assistance in the last year. Local authorities in London and Northern England reported the biggest increase.

