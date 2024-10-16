Canada police chief urges Sikh community to speak out amid India probe

The RCMP’s appeal to the Sikh community comes as the force investigates claims linking the Indian government to acts of violence in Canada.

In an interview on Tuesday, RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme urged individuals with relevant knowledge to share it. (Photo: X/@CommrRCMPGRC)

THE HEAD of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has called on the Sikh community to come forward as investigations continue into allegations of Indian government involvement in violence on Canadian soil.

In an interview with Radio-Canada on Tuesday, RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme urged individuals with relevant knowledge to share it, according to a report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. On Monday, Duheme alleged publicly that “agents” of the Indian government were linked to a series of violent acts in Canada, including homicides.

Duheme claimed that Indian diplomats and consular officials in Canada were connected to murders and acts of “extortion, intimidation, and coercion” targeting Canadians and those residing in Canada. He emphasised the national police force’s duty to address networks posing a “significant threat to public safety.”

“If people come forward, we can help them, and I ask them to come forward if they can,” Duheme said in his interview with Radio-Canada. “People come to Canada to feel safe, and our job as law enforcement is to ensure they live in a secure environment.”

When asked if members of the Indian diaspora should be concerned about their safety, Duheme expressed hope that they “have trust and confidence in the police jurisdiction.”

The RCMP’s appeal to the Sikh community comes as the force investigates claims linking the Indian government to acts of violence in Canada. On Tuesday, the RCMP alleged that the Bishnoi gang is working with “agents” of the Indian government, targeting South Asian communities, particularly “pro-Khalistani elements.”

India has strongly denied the allegations, with official sources in New Delhi rejecting the claims that Canadian authorities provided evidence linking Indian agents to criminal gangs. The sources also dismissed Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s accusations that India was involved in covert operations targeting Canadian nationals.

Earlier, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its high commissioner from Canada in response to the allegations connecting its envoy to an investigation into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

(With inputs from PTI)