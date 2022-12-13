Can onion juice really reduce hair fall?

Onions are high in sulfur, a nutritional element needed by the body.

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Of late, onion juice and onion oil have become extremely popular as a great solution to make hair strong and reduce hair fall.

One of the reasons for this is the many celebrity endorsements of such products.

But according to science too, there are many ways onion juice can help with hair loss. This is because onions are high in sulfur, a nutritional element needed by the body.

Experts state that sulfur is found within amino acids, which are components of protein, especially keratin, which is known to be sulfur-rich and which are required for growing strong hair.

Additionally, dermatologist Dr Aanchal Pant believes sulphur, which is found abundantly in onions, stimulates hair growth because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Taking to her Instagram page, Dr Pant shares, “Any home remedy with a readily available ingredient gains popularity because of sheer ease of use.”

Furthermore, Dr Manasi Shirolikar, a consultant dermatologist informs, “Hair is made up of keratin (a protein) that has been found to contain sulfur. Onion juice is also rich in sulfur. When added to the hair and scalp, onion juice may provide extra sulfur to support strong and thick hair, and thus could prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.”

But while Dr Panth said in her post that there is an article that suggests it causes hair growth in alopecia areata — an autoimmune condition where circular bald patches appear on the scalp due to the destruction of hair follicles by certain cells, she adds that “the most common cause of hair loss or hair thinning is androgenetic alopecia and not alopecia areata, and no scientific data is available on the effects of onion juice on androgenetic alopecia.”

Agreeing, Dr Manasi states that onion juice for hair regrowth has not been extensively researched.

Apparently, a small study reportedly published in the Journal of Dermatology shows that applying onion juice to the scalp twice a day might help hair to regrow in some people.

Participants in the study involved those who had alopecia areata, which is a non-scarring, patchy form of hair loss – Medical News Today informs.

It was found that almost 74% of participants in the study had some hair regrowth after 4 weeks, and about 87% experienced hair regrowth at 6 weeks. “Typically, the hair fall that is more commonly seen is telogen effluvium or androgenetic alopecia. Onion juice has not been studied in this type of hair fall yet,” Dr Manasi told The Indian Express.

Speaking about the possible benefits of onion extracts for hair fall and hair growth, Dr Manasi reportedly said that the onion extract has anti-bacterial properties, which may help to fight scalp infections, and in some cases, scalp infections can cause hair loss. A healthy scalp tends to have strong hair follicles.

The nutrients in onion juice applied to the hair may nourish hair follicles, which may increase volume, shine, and improve hair strength too.

The extra nutrition may also reduce hair breakages and thinning. Additionally, onions may boost circulation and increase blood supply to the hair follicles.

However, Dr Panth clearly advises against using onion juice without consulting an expert.

She adds, “I have, unfortunately, seen many patients who had adverse reactions ranging from itchy scalp to dermatitis to severe hair fall after application of onion juice on the scalp.”

Dr Manasi further explains, “Onion juice can be irritating on its own. Contact with onion juice on the skin can cause symptoms in people who are allergic. Do a patch test to check if you are allergic.”