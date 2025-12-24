Call of Duty’s long-promised Switch 2 debut edges closer

Highlights

Call of Duty is still planned for Nintendo Switch 2 following its 2023 announcement

A report suggests the first Switch version could launch within months

No official confirmation yet from Activision or Nintendo

A long-promised port gathers pace

Call of Duty’s move to Nintendo hardware may finally be close. The franchise was confirmed for Nintendo platforms in 2023, but updates since then have been limited, particularly around timing. With the arrival of the more powerful Switch 2, however, expectations around a portable Call of Duty experience have grown.

The upgraded hardware is seen as better suited to handling the series’ fast-paced gameplay, something that previously made a full console release on Switch unrealistic.

Report points to a near-term launch

According to Jez Corden, executive editor at Windows Central, the first version of Call of Duty for Switch 2 is nearly finished and could launch “in a few months”. He explained that development was initially delayed because studios did not have access to Switch 2 development kits, slowing progress on the port.

Those issues now appear to have been resolved, with development said to be nearing completion.

Neither Activision nor Nintendo has announced a release date, but the report suggests a launch sometime in 2026 is increasingly likely.

Which Call of Duty game will land first?

It remains unclear which Call of Duty title will make the jump to Switch 2. Some observers believe Warzone is the most likely candidate, given its existing presence on mobile devices and its comparatively slower pace.

Others are hoping for a mainline release such as Black Ops 7, which would allow Switch 2 players to access new multiplayer maps and Zombies modes. At present, no title has been confirmed.

Portable Call of Duty is finally in sight

While details remain limited, the latest update suggests that Call of Duty’s long-awaited arrival on Nintendo hardware is no longer distant. If the report proves accurate, Switch 2 owners could soon be playing one of gaming’s biggest franchises on the go for the first time.