Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Burberry to cut 1,700 jobs as profits decline and demand slows

Burberry will also eliminate the night shift at its Castleford factory in West Yorkshire

Burberry to cut 1,700 jobs

The job reductions will take place over the next two years

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 14, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Luxury fashion brand Burberry has announced plans to cut around 1,700 jobs globally—equivalent to nearly one-fifth of its workforce—as part of a major cost-saving initiative aimed at improving profitability and streamlining operations.

The job reductions will take place over the next two years, with the majority of the affected roles based in offices around the world. Burberry’s UK headquarters is expected to see the greatest impact due to its larger number of employees. Some retail staff will also be affected, with changes to shift patterns being introduced to better align staffing levels with periods of peak consumer demand.

As part of the restructuring, Burberry will also eliminate the night shift at its Castleford factory in West Yorkshire, which specialises in manufacturing the brand’s iconic trench coats. The move is expected to result in the loss of around 150 jobs—roughly 25 per cent of the workforce at that facility. Trench coats produced at the site typically retail for between £1,000 and £10,000.

Chief executive Joshua Schulman said the decision followed a long-standing issue of overcapacity at the Castleford site. “For a long time we have had overcapacity at that facility, and that is simply not sustainable,” he said. However, Schulman insisted that the changes were being made to preserve the company’s UK manufacturing base.

“I want to be very clear that we are making this change to safeguard our UK manufacturing, and in fact we will be making a significant investment to renovate this factory in the second half,” he added. “Our intention is that we make our British heritage raincoats in the UK for many generations to come.”

The Castleford factory makes Burberry’s trench coatsGetty

Burberry, which employed approximately 9,170 people globally last year, said the workforce reduction represents around 18.5 per cent of its total employees. The cuts come in the wake of the company’s £40 million cost-cutting programme announced in November, following a slump that led to a full-year pre-tax loss.

On Wednesday, Burberry announced its intention to generate an additional £60 million in savings by the end of the 2027 financial year, bringing the overall target to £100 million. A portion of these savings will come from reducing “people-related costs,” especially in the UK, where teams including design and creative staff are based.

The company’s financial performance has been adversely affected by a decline in global demand for luxury goods, particularly in Asia. In addition, concerns have grown over the impact of higher tariffs in the United States, one of Burberry’s key markets.

For the financial year ending 29 March, Burberry reported a pre-tax loss of £66 million, a sharp contrast to the £383 million profit it posted the previous year. Comparable retail sales dropped by 12 per cent year-on-year, with a 16 per cent decline in Asia significantly contributing to the overall downturn.

Despite the losses, Burberry noted that trading improved in the second half of the financial year compared to the first, a sign the company believes indicates its long-term strategy is beginning to take effect.

Burberry’s outerwear segment—featuring staple products such as trench coats and scarves—continued to perform better than other categories, including leather goods and accessories. The brand has pledged to ramp up its marketing efforts to support core product lines. Recent campaigns have included well-known actors such as Olivia Colman and Barry Keoghan in a bid to reinvigorate consumer interest.

BurberryBurberry has unveiled plans to axe nearly a fifth of its global workforceGetty

Investor sentiment appeared to rally following the announcement of the cost-saving plans. Shares in Burberry rose nearly 10 per cent on Wednesday, with investors optimistic that the restructuring will help the company return to profitability.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the brand was facing tough conditions in the mid-range luxury segment. “Burberry is dealing with difficult conditions in the mid-market luxury sector. It doesn’t have the same pull of its ultra-luxe rivals, and aspirational shoppers are more cautious without the deep pockets of wealth to keep them insulated,” she said.

Streeter also noted that although some of the more severe US tariffs have been eased, a broader recovery in China’s consumer confidence—a key market for luxury brands—will take time. “Consumer confidence in China, which has been the powerhouse for luxury brands, will take time to be restored, which could also slow down Burberry’s progress,” she added.

With its workforce restructuring, targeted marketing, and strategic investment in UK manufacturing, Burberry is hoping to stabilise its operations and better position itself amid a challenging global economic landscape.

asia marketcut jobsdemand slowsglobal workforceluxury fashion brandprofits declineuk manufacturingburberry

Related News

Jaguar Land Rover may start US production: report
Business

Jaguar Land Rover may start US production: report

French unions urge government to takeover ArcelorMittal sites
Business

French unions urge government to takeover ArcelorMittal sites

Indo-Canadians in Mark Carney's new cabinet
News

Indo-Canadians in Mark Carney's new cabinet

Nur Khan air base
Editorial

Experts see no clear victor in India-Pakistan conflict

More For You

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance’s continued efforts to engage with influential global leaders

Getty

Mukesh Ambani expected to meet Trump and Qatari Emir amid deepening global ties

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is expected to meet US President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting is seen as part of Reliance’s continued efforts to engage with influential global leaders. Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), has previously invested in multiple Reliance ventures, while Ambani also maintains key partnerships with major US tech companies such as Google and Meta.

Keep ReadingShow less
Foxconn

A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn’s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan October 8, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

New semiconductor facility by HCL-Foxconn gets India’s approval

INDIA’s cabinet has approved a new semiconductor plant by HCL Group and Taiwan’s Foxconn, information minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The joint venture project is worth approximately £326.3 million.

The plant will be set up near the upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh and is designed to have a capacity of 20,000 wafers per month. It will be able to produce 36 million display driver chips, Vaishnaw said at a cabinet briefing in New Delhi.

Keep ReadingShow less
IMF releases aid to Pakistan amid budget talks

Iva Petrova (Photo: LinkedIn)

IMF releases aid to Pakistan amid budget talks

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has transferred the second payment of $1.023 billion (about £804 million) to Pakistan under its Extended Fund Facility programme, Pakistan's central bank announced on Wednesday (14).

This payment coincides with the start of virtual discussions between the IMF and Pakistani officials about the country's upcoming budget on June 2. The IMF delegation postponed their visit to Islamabad due to regional security concerns but is now expected to arrive this weekend if conditions permit.

Keep ReadingShow less
DJI Mavic 4 Pro

DJI continues to push the limits of consumer and prosumer drones

DJI

DJI Mavic 4 Pro launches with 360° rotating gimbal and 100MP camera for aerial creators

DJI has officially launched the Mavic 4 Pro, a feature-packed drone aimed at serious content creators, filmmakers, and drone enthusiasts. Combining major hardware upgrades with innovative new features, the Mavic 4 Pro introduces a 360-degree rotating gimbal, a 100-megapixel Hasselblad camera, and a 51-minute maximum flight time — the longest ever on a Mavic model.

With this launch, DJI continues to push the limits of consumer and prosumer drones, offering versatile image capture capabilities from virtually any angle. The new design and functionality position the Mavic 4 Pro as the company’s most advanced and flexible drone to date.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc