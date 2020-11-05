Bunty Aur Babli 2 to release on Christmas this year?

Murtuza Iqbal







Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 was slated to release on Christmas this year. However, Reliance Entertainment has decided to postpone the film to 2021, leaving the Christmas weekend free for other movies.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, as Reliance is not releasing their film on Christmas, YRF is planning to release Bunty Aur Babli 2 on the festival.

A source told the portal, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an out and out entertainer and would make for an ideal watch on the festive season and YRF is strongly considering a December release for the film featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan, and Rani Mukerji. Aditya Chopra has been closely working in tandem with Reliance to chalk out his release calendar as he understands the efforts taken by Reliance to hold on to 2 big films – Sooryavanshi and 83 for a theatrical release. He is in no mood to clash in the midst of pandemic and has decided to bring a YRF film on Christmas only because 83, Sooryavanshi, or any other film is not releasing.”







However, the final decision on the release date of Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be taken by the end of this month. The source said, “The film will release only if all the key markets are open for exhibition. With 83 taking a step back, Christmas is on Adi’s mind for this film. He has seen some rushes and is confident that the nostalgia factor backed with freshness in the screenplay of the sequel will draw audience to the cinema halls. He is ensuring a merry Christmas for exhibitors with Bunty Aur Babli 2.”







Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to the 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli. While Rani returns as Babli in the sequel, Saif has replaced Abhishek Bachchan as Bunty. The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. It was earlier slated to release in June this year but was postponed due to the pandemic. A few weeks ago, the team wrapped up the shooting of the film.





