Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Bulk breakfast orders lead police to fake India call centre

The investigation so far has revealed that young employees were trained to receive calls from unsuspecting bank customers from Australia

When police raided the house on the night of April 11, they found a floor with 60 workstations, and arrested the owner and 47 employees (Representational image: iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Police in Mumbai busted a fake call centre when suspicions were raised because of what the workers were having for breakfast.

The centre, located in a house along Rajodi Beach outside the city, housed dozens of employees who were not allowed to leave the building to prevent them from interacting with outsiders.

But police got a tip-off that someone was repeatedly ordering dozens of breakfasts from a nearby eatery – and at 4 am.

“The beach resort is full of tourists on weekends and almost deserted on other days. So the 50 to 60 tea and breakfast orders so early every morning for many days raised our suspicion and we started secretly monitoring the place,” police officer Suhas Bavche said.

When police raided the house on the night of April 11, they found a floor with 60 workstations, and arrested the owner and 47 employees.

They were charged with impersonation, cheating and fraud under India’s Information Technology Act.

Authorities also launched a forensic examination of the computers.

The investigation so far has revealed that young employees were trained to receive calls from unsuspecting bank customers from Australia, Bavche said.

They allegedly extracted sensitive personal details and security information – including one-time passwords – from them and passed the information on to managers over email, the officer said.

“This could be the tip of the iceberg. We are investigating international connections for the racket,” he added.

“Such fake call centres operating from one place for a couple of months at a time are regularly busted across the country.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Biden, Modi to meet Pacific island leaders
INDIA
Gas leak in India’s Punjab kills 11 people
News
Indian police book wrestling body chief over sexual harassment claims
News
India asks China to disengage on Himalayan border to preserve ‘peace and tranquility’
News
India, UK to collaborate on science and innovation
News
Indian company’s contaminated cough syrup found in Western Pacific: WHO
INDIA
Ten policemen, driver killed in central India in suspected Maoist attack
News
India, China hold fresh military talks over Eastern Ladakh
News
Defence ministers of Russia, China likely to attend SCO meet
News
Rescued mountaineer Anurag Maloo still critical
INDIA
India arrests Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh after major hunt
INDIA
Kashmir rebel attack kills five Indian soldiers
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW