Brothers guilty of child abuse in Sheffield

A MAN nicknamed “Killer” and his two younger brothers were convicted 18 years after they sexually abused four children and a woman in northern England, the National Crime Agency has said.
Amar Ilyas, 41, Kamran Ilyas, 38, and Kamar Ilyas, 39, from Sheffield were found guilty of a series of sexual offences, including rapes, during legal proceedings which concluded last Monday (9). They were arrested in June 2020 as part of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) investigation into child sexual abuse in the UK.
While on bail, Amar Ilyas travelled abroad to Pakistan and failed to appear for his trial and was instead tried in his absence.
“Our investigation found Amar Ilyas targeted his victims opportunistically or groomed them extensively,” said Alan Hastings, NCA’s senior officer.
“Amar, Kamar and Kamran Ilyas remorselessly terrorised vulnerable girls from Rotherham and Sheffield. Amar Ilyas’ victims were terrified of him and he mercilessly played on their fear to get them alone, sexually abuse them and ensure their silence afterwards.
“In one case, Amar Ilyas subjected a child to three years of relentless torment and rape. Her suffering was compounded by the sexual abuse his brothers also committed against her,” he said.
While Kamran and Kamar Ilyas have been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for their sentencing on June 22, a warrant has been issued for Amar Ilyas’ arrest.
Police officers and the NCA’s Joint International Crime Centre are carrying out “proactive enquiries” to locate the fugitive.
“Despite the horrendous abuse all five women have suffered, they have shown great courage and absolute determination to see the perpetrators face justice, which our investigation has ensured for them all,” added Hastings.
Amar Ilyas was convicted in September 2025 of all 20 sexual offences against him and a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear. But it can only be reported now after the trial of his two brothers concluded last week.
The three men’s convictions are the result of enquiries by Operation Stovewood, made up of a team of specially trained officers in charge of investigating non-familial child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
“The brothers Kamar Ilyas and Kamran Ilyas groomed a vulnerable girl with alcohol and drugs. They took her to a variety of locations in the Sheffield area in order to feed their vile sexual appetite by raping and sexually abusing her. As a result, they caused the victim serious and lifelong harm,” said Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Known as “Killer” to the victims, Amar Ilyas bit one victim and used a gun and threats of gang rape to coerce others.
His brothers were complicit, with Kamar introducing one victim to Amar, who then raped the girl weekly for three years, the court was told.The NCA’s Operation Stovewood has been dubbed the “single biggest investigation of its kind”, with 52 people, including the Ilyas brothers, convicted to date and receiving custodial sentences totalling more than 1,500 years.