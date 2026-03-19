Brothers guilty of child abuse in Sheffield

A MAN nicknamed “Killer” and his two younger brothers were convicted 18 years after they sex­ually abused four children and a woman in northern England, the National Crime Agency has said.

Amar Ilyas, 41, Kamran Ilyas, 38, and Kamar Ilyas, 39, from Sheffield were found guilty of a series of sexual offences, includ­ing rapes, during legal proceed­ings which concluded last Mon­day (9). They were arrested in June 2020 as part of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) investigation in­to child sexual abuse in the UK.

While on bail, Amar Ilyas trav­elled abroad to Pakistan and failed to appear for his trial and was instead tried in his absence.

“Our investigation found Amar Ilyas targeted his victims opportunistically or groomed them extensive­ly,” said Alan Hastings, NCA’s senior officer.

“Amar, Kamar and Kamran Ilyas remorseless­ly terrorised vulnerable girls from Rotherham and Sheffield. Amar Ilyas’ vic­tims were terrified of him and he mercilessly played on their fear to get them alone, sexually abuse them and ensure their silence afterwards.

“In one case, Amar Ilyas sub­jected a child to three years of re­lentless torment and rape. Her suffering was compounded by the sexual abuse his brothers also committed against her,” he said.

While Kamran and Kamar Il­yas have been remanded in cus­tody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for their sentencing on June 22, a warrant has been issued for Amar Ilyas’ arrest.

Police officers and the NCA’s Joint International Crime Centre are carrying out “proactive en­quiries” to locate the fugitive.

“Despite the horrendous abuse all five women have suffered, they have shown great courage and absolute determination to see the perpetrators face justice, which our investigation has ensured for them all,” added Hastings.

Amar Ilyas was convicted in September 2025 of all 20 sexual offences against him and a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear. But it can only be reported now after the trial of his two brothers con­cluded last week.

The three men’s convictions are the result of enquiries by Op­eration Stovewood, made up of a team of specially trained officers in charge of investigating non-famil­ial child sexual abuse in Rother­ham between 1997 and 2013.

“The brothers Kamar Ilyas and Kamran Ilyas groomed a vulner­able girl with alcohol and drugs. They took her to a variety of loca­tions in the Sheffield area in or­der to feed their vile sexual appe­tite by raping and sexually abus­ing her. As a result, they caused the victim serious and lifelong harm,” said Martin McRobb, Spe­cialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Known as “Killer” to the vic­tims, Amar Ilyas bit one victim and used a gun and threats of gang rape to coerce others.

His brothers were complicit, with Kamar introducing one vic­tim to Amar, who then raped the girl weekly for three years, the court was told.

The NCA’s Operation Stove­wood has been dubbed the “single biggest investigation of its kind”, with 52 people, includ­ing the Ilyas brothers, convicted to date and receiving custodial sentences totalling more than 1,500 years.