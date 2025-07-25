Skip to content
 
Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke warned him about his health before death in final emotional call

Brooke Hogan says she is at peace knowing she told her father she loved him despite their strained relationship.

Brooke Hogan final call

Hulk Hogan and his daughter Brooke arrive at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai
She joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity.
Highlights:

  • Hulk Hogan, 71, died from cardiac arrest at his Florida home on 24 July 2025.
  • TMZ reports his estranged daughter Brooke warned him to slow down due to his health in their last phone call.
  • Brooke says she’s grateful she told her father “I love you” before they stopped speaking.
  • The two had been estranged since Brooke skipped his wedding to Sky Daily in 2023.

The world of wrestling is mourning the death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who passed away from cardiac arrest at the age of 71 in Clearwater, Florida. As tributes pour in for the man who defined an era of wrestling, reports have surfaced about an emotional final phone call he had with his estranged daughter, Brooke Hogan, a call that included a warning she hoped he would take seriously.

 Brooke Hogan final call Hulk Hogan poses with daughter Brooke Hogan on the set of her music video shoot 'Bout Us'Getty Images


What was Hulk Hogan’s last conversation with Brooke Hogan?

According to TMZ, the father and daughter spoke for the last time two weeks before Hogan’s wedding to Sky Daily in 2023, the same wedding Brooke chose not to attend. During the call, Brooke reportedly told her father she loved him and urged him to slow down, citing his worsening health.

Brooke expressed concerns about him continuing to work despite undergoing serious medical procedures and visibly declining in strength. Sources say Hulk didn’t respond well to the plea and ended the conversation after offering a vague apology.

“They hadn’t spoken since,” a source close to Brooke revealed. “She told him to take a step back and enjoy life. But he didn’t want to hear it.”

 Brooke Hogan final call  Hulk Hogan and daughter Brooke Hogan arrive at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards Getty Images


Why were Hulk and Brooke Hogan estranged?

The estrangement between Hulk and Brooke reportedly began years ago and escalated when she chose to skip his wedding to Sky Daily. In March 2025, Brooke publicly stated she had distanced herself from both parents, citing long-standing emotional wounds.

She revealed that family dynamics had severely impacted her mental well-being and self-esteem. Brooke added that she had tried multiple times to rebuild the relationship but claimed her efforts were either ignored or rejected by Hogan, who wanted a relationship “on his own terms.”

Her husband, Steven Oleksy, had also reportedly tried to mediate and help them reconnect, but without success.

 Brooke Hogan final call Hulk Hogan Bollea poses with wife Sky Daily during the Jake Paul vs Mike Perry main event Getty Images


How did Brooke Hogan learn about Hulk Hogan’s death?

Reports confirm that Brooke learned about her father’s death from her brother Nick, who texted her husband with the news. Despite their fractured bond, Brooke has told those close to her that she’s at peace knowing she told her father she loved him in their final exchange.

“She’s heartbroken but also relieved she said what she needed to,” one source said. “That gave her closure.”

 Brooke Hogan final call Hulk Hogan and his son Nick arrive at the 5th Annual Taurus World Stunt AwardsGetty Images


What caused Hulk Hogan’s death and what was his recent health status?

Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a call about a cardiac arrest at Hulk Hogan’s home on the morning of 24 July. He was transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was declared dead.

While speculation about his declining health had been mounting in recent months, his wife Sky Daily had previously shut down rumours claiming he was in a coma or on his “deathbed.” She confirmed that Hogan had undergone an intense four-level spinal fusion surgery in May and was in the process of recovery, adding, “His heart is strong, and there was no brain damage.”

However, the surgery and Hogan’s continued work commitments had clearly taken a toll.

 Brooke Hogan final call Hulk Hogan pictured during an event in his signature gearGetty Images


How are fans and celebrities reacting to Hulk Hogan’s passing?

The wrestling and entertainment communities are in shock. WWE confirmed his passing in an official statement, remembering him as “one of pop culture’s most recognisable figures.” Celebrities including The Miz, Jake Paul, and even political figures like Donald Trump have shared their condolences.

 Brooke Hogan final call Hulk Hogan takes the stage during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump Getty Images


Hulk Hogan, born Terry Eugene Bollea, is survived by his wife Sky Daily, ex-wife Linda Hogan, and their two children, Brooke and Nick. His legacy in wrestling remains unmatched, but his personal life, like many public figures, was marked by unresolved relationships and emotional struggles.

