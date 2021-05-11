Brits travelling abroad can use NHS app to prove vaccine status

HEALTH SECRETARY Matt Hancock said British people travelling abroad will be able to show their vaccination status to other countries once the overseas travel ban is lifted on Monday (17).

People who wish to travel abroad for holiday can use the NHS app to prove that they are fully vaccinated. Moreover, those who are travelling abroad and don’t have access to a smartphone can call NHS helpline 119 from Monday onwards and ask for a letter to be posted to them.

Hancock told Sky News: “The certification, being able to show that you’ve had a jab, is going to be necessary for people to be able to travel.

“So, we want to make sure people can get access to that proof, not least to show governments of other countries that you’ve had the jab if they require that in order to arrive.

“Israel’s a good example. They’ve said that they’ll want proof of you having had two jabs for you to go to Israel as and when they open up. They’re on the green list of course.

“So we will make sure that you can get access to that, to prove that point.”

If a “Covid-secure” certificate would be required by people when travelling domestically.

Hancock said vaccine passports is “different to the question of whether we require people to be certified as Covid-secure before doing things domestically”.

“The focus for the time being on this certification question, is making sure that people can travel internationally and show that they’ve had the jab if that’s what another country requires,” he added.