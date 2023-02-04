Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

British Steel mulling 1,200 job cuts: union

British Steel, bought by Chinese giant Jingye in 2020, is Britain’s second biggest steelmaker after Indian-owned titan Tata Steel UK.

Business minister Nusrat Ghani criticised the timing of the announcement amid ongoing government talks with the company over a “generous package of support”. (Image: gov.uk)

By: Mohnish Singh

Chinese-owned steelmaker British Steel, currently in pursuit of UK state aid, is mulling up to 1,200 job cuts according to the Unite trade union.

The company wants to “make up to 1,200 workers redundant” at its steelworks in the northern English town of Scunthorpe, Unite said in a statement on Thursday.

The union also blasted British Steel as “greedy” — and the UK government as “shambolic” for failing to help the stricken sector, adding it planned industrial action.

“The company has not provided a plan of what they are doing nor launched a formal consultation so we are currently in limbo,” a Unite official told AFP on Friday.

British Steel, bought by Chinese giant Jingye in 2020, is Britain’s second biggest steelmaker after Indian-owned titan Tata Steel UK.

The sector has been slammed in recent years by rising energy costs and the souring economic climate, as well as cheaper imports.

“Unfortunately, like many other businesses we are reluctantly having to consider cost cutting in light of the global recession and increased costs,” British Steel said in a statement giving no details on layoffs.

And it blamed “significant challenges because of the economic slowdown, rising inflation and exceptionally high energy prices”.

British Steel employs around 4,000 people across the country, but the redundancies are expected to fall mainly on Scunthorpe.

Business minister Nusrat Ghani criticised the timing of the announcement amid ongoing government talks with the company over a “generous package of support”.

“It is peculiar for this conversation to take place while we’re in the middle of good negotiations,” Ghani said Thursday.

Holly Mumby-Croft, a Conservative MP who represents Scunthorpe, stated that the plan involved 800 redundancies.

“Hundreds of families in Scunthorpe are now worried sick wondering if and when they will lose their jobs,” she said.

Britain’s Conservative government reportedly plans to offer grants totalling £600 million to help British Steel and Tata Steel UK replace dirty blast furnaces with less carbon-intensive technology.

The pair operate Britain’s four remaining steel blast furnaces.

Tata had threatened last July to shut its Port Talbot plant in Wales unless it receives UK state aid to help decarbonise production.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Indian ministry reviews Adani Group financial statements – government sources
News
Not just India but billionaires from across globe are exposed to Adani crash
News
Felt it was my dharma to take over as UK PM: Rishi Sunak
News
40 Afghan families with 150 children in London told to settle over 200 miles away
News
Jaswant Singh Chail who wanted to ‘kill’ late queen with crossbow admits treason
News
Investigation launched after The Apprentice contestant Shazia Hussain complains of racial abuse: Reports
News
Adani says crediting his rise to Modi a ‘baseless’ allegation
News
Low annual limit for H-1B petitions affecting US employers: Study
News
US: Republican-majority House removing Ilhan Omar from foreign affairs committee irks White House
News
More could have been done for Oldbury couple killed by son, report finds
News
Jo Johnson, brother of Boris Johnson, resigns as director of Adani linked firm
News
UK defends BBC independence, says ‘investing heavily’ in relationship with India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW