Website Logo
  • Monday, September 19, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

British Indians honour the late Queen in Gujarat

Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band UK Honours and Celebrates the Late Queen.

Bands Saluting Queen

By: Mohnish Singh

Today marks the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, which takes place at Westminster Abbey (London, UK).

This day is also the first day of a seven-day religious festival (Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Suvarna Mahotsav), which sees thousands of followers of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan from around the world gathering at Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Maninagar (Ahmedabad, India).

Acharya Swamishree Maharaj Dhyaan

Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriya Swamiji Maharaj presided as the UK branches of Shree Muktajeevan Pipe Band (London and Bolton), comprising 120 British Indian pipers and drummers, honoured the late Queen Elizabeth II, and celebrated the accession of King Charles III, by playing ‘God Save the King’ – the British national anthem, as well as that of all Commonwealth realms, their territories, and the Crown Dependencies in the British isles.

The Band has had the honour of representing India across the Queen’s Golden, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilees before the Royal Family.

National Anthem Congregation

Thousands of people from all over the world that have gathered for the auspicious Mahotsav (festival) rose to their feet in respect, reverence, and celebration during the rousing rendition, and tens of thousands saw the proceedings live across the live broadcast of the event.

The Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Suvarna Mahotsav celebrates fifty years since Jeevanpran Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa established Shree Swaminarayan Gadi. The festival, which was inspired by World Peace Ambassador, Acharya Shree Purushottampriya Swamishree Maharaj, has attracted thousands of disciples from all over India, the UK, North America, Africa, and Australia.

Pipe Bands from these regions have also gathered to form a mass Band of over 250 members, which will be performing throughout the event. Numerous dignitaries will be visiting the festival, including today, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, who will be received by the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
South Asians with dementia die younger than white British counterparts: Study
News
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin lowered into vault ahead of private burial
HEADLINE STORY
Prime minister Edi Rama urges Albanians to stop crossing the Channel and focus on ‘agritourism’…
UK
Doctor suspended for a year for not revealing shoplifting records
News
Shocking study reveals religious people more content with their sex lives!
US
Joe Biden says US would help Taiwan if China attacks
WORLD
Indian student succumbs to injuries sustained during Canada shooting rampage
News
15 arrested over East Leicester violence as police appeal for calm; High Commission…
News
Do blue light-blocking glasses prevent digital eye strain?
News
‘This is terrible and disturbing’: Ex-envoy to UK Ruchi Ghanashyam on Leicester violence
UK
Queen’s funeral: King Charles III thanks Bangladesh PM Hasina for attending; Pakistan PM…
News
Leaders and monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
South Asians with dementia die younger than white British counterparts:…
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin lowered into vault ahead of private burial
British Indians honour the late Queen in Gujarat
Prime minister Edi Rama urges Albanians to stop crossing the…
Doctor suspended for a year for not revealing shoplifting records
Shocking study reveals religious people more content with their sex…