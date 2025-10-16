British Indian model Neelam Gill lights up Victoria's Secret 2025 runway as the only Indian face in the line-up

Skip to content
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 16, 2025
Highlights:

  • Second year in a row for the British Indian model on the VS runway.
  • Only Indian face in the line-up.
  • She wore a blush pink set with a sheer skirt.
  • The show itself featured a pregnant model, athletes, and the overall diversity push.
  • It happened in New York, with performances, the usual big production.

So Victoria's Secret dragged its wings out of storage for another show. And in the middle of that whole glittery circus, one face felt particularly significant. Neelam Gill was back again for the second time. In a sea of models, she is the sole Indian representative. That’s a pretty stark fact when you consider it. The show took place in New York, with all the expected glitz, but Gill's presence is what truly resonates.

Neelam Gill walks the 2025 Victoria’s Secret runway in a blush pink look during the brand’s much-hyped diversity comeback. Getty Images


What does her presence mean?

One model, one spot, in 2025. On the surface, it feels almost pathetic. But then you see a photo of her there, in that specific context, and it somehow feels huge. This isn’t about a headcount. It’s about her, specifically her, standing in a spot that was off-limits for so long. Gill herself has spoken about not seeing anyone who looked like her in these spaces while growing up. She is now that image, and it is significant.


The look she wore

Right, the look. This year it was a departure from last year’s icy blue. She wore a dreamy, almost dusty pink lingerie set. The bottoms had a slight shimmer. They placed a sheer, floaty skirt over the set that trailed a bit. It was less about the typical angel wings and more of an ethereal, graceful vibe. It worked. It felt sophisticated, a bit quieter than some of the other looks, but it certainly made you look.

Neelam Gill’s ethereal pink ensemble captured attention as she represented South Asian beauty on the global stageGetty Images


The wider show context

The show around her was, well, busy. Jasmine Tookes, honestly, you couldn't miss her, gliding down the runway nine months pregnant. It was actually pretty powerful. The Hadid sisters did their thing, obviously. The entire cast seemed designed to make a statement, throwing in some curve models and an athlete or two. It’s all part of the new playbook and they are clearly ticking boxes.

