New exhibition to explore the impact of migration on British identity

The exhibition features immersive installations, art, film, photography, and personal stories.

‘All Our Stories’ will be the last major exhibition at the Migration Museum’s current venue in Lewisham before its move to London.

By: EasternEye

A NEW exhibition titled “All Our Stories” is set to open at the Migration Museum in London on September 12, 2024, offering a deep dive into how migration has shaped British society.

The exhibition features immersive installations, art, film, photography, and personal stories, highlighting the central role migration has played in shaping individual and collective identities in Britain.

The exhibition brings together highlights from the Migration Museum’s decade-long work, alongside new stories and artwork that explore the reasons behind migration, experiences of arriving and settling, and questions of identity and belonging.

Key features include a Chinese takeaway installation curated by author Angela Hui, inspired by her childhood in her parents’ takeaway in Wales, and a tent showcasing stories and artwork from the former refugee camp in Calais.

Visitors can also explore a vending machine showcasing “quintessentially British” brands with migration stories and artistic responses to migration experiences, including the Windrush Scandal and British emigration to Australia.

Aditi Anand, artistic director at the Migration Museum said, “In light of recent racist violence targeting migrant communities across the UK, this exhibition couldn’t be more important. It uses history to illuminate our current moment and spark conversations about the kind of society we can be.”

Sophie Henderson, CEO of the Migration Museum, said, “Migration goes to the heart of who we are today. Our goal has always been to highlight our shared history of migration in Britain, which stretches back centuries. Through this exhibition, we invite people to join us on this journey.”

“All Our Stories” will be the last major exhibition at the Migration Museum’s current venue in Lewisham before its move to a permanent site in the city of London in 2027-28. The exhibition will run until December 2025 and will be accompanied by a program of events exploring themes like food and family history.

The Migration Museum is located at Lewisham Shopping Centre and will be open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

