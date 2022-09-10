British High Commissioner to India mourns Queen’s death In Hindi

A day of state mourning will be observed in India on Sunday (11).

Alexander Ellis

By: Pramod Thomas

British High Commissioner to India has mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth with a tribute in Hindi, reports said.

In a video shared on Twitter, Alex Ellis said that the Queen dedicated her life to service of others. He added that her legacy will will be remembered by the world.

“I will try to speak clearly. Maharani Elizabeth ko, unki jeevan, nishtha aur kartaviya seva ke liye tha. United Kingdom, Bharat, Commonwealth ke desho puri duniya me yaad kiya jayega,” Ellis said. This translates to “Queen Elizabeth dedicated her life to service. UK, India, the Commonwealth nations and the world will always remember her.”

#WATCH | Speaking Hindi & English, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis mourns demise of #QueenElizabethII; says, “She led an exemplary life of strength,duty,hard work&dignity. It’s a sad day but also a day to give thanks for a long life well lived to service of others” pic.twitter.com/qX0G8xlsrD — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday (8) after 70 years on the throne.

The British envoy quoted King Charles III and said that while the day was one of grief, it was also a day of reflection.

“The first Prime Minister she met was Winston Churchill. The last act she did in public on Tuesday this week was shake the hand of the departing 14th Prime Minister and to welcome the 15th Prime Minister. She reigned for over 70 years,” Ellis said.

According to him, the Queen led a long and exemplary life of strength, duty, hard work and dignity.

“Those characteristics inspired both and deep affection. So it is a sad day but it is also a day to give thanks for a long life well lived to the service of others,” he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday (10) announced that a day of state mourning will be observed in India on Sunday (11) “as a mark of respect” for the death of Queen.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India,” the ministry said.

King Charles was officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday at a ceremony in St James’s Palace where former prime ministers, bishops and a host of politicians shouted “God Save The King”.