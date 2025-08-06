Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Are ethnic minority voices being ignored on asylum?

'Politicians must not ignore threats to racial equality today'

Are ethnic minority voices being ignored on asylum?

Demonstrators from Stand Up To Racism challenge a far-right march calling for mass deportations in Manchester last Saturday (2)

Sunder Katwala
By Sunder KatwalaAug 06, 2025
Sunder Katwala
See Full Bio

SIX days of violent rage last summer finally ended after a call for a racist pogrom where nobody came. That week showed how much small groups of people could shift national narratives.

The violence which flashed across thirty locations saw fewer than 5,000 rioters nationwide. Hundreds came out for clean-up campaigns, sending a different message about what their towns stood for.

The online list hoping to incite violence targeting forty migration centres and law firms was a violent fantasy – yet the fear and panic it generated were real. Around 15,000 people went out to show practical solidarity. But millions more were glad that they did. For one day, the front-pages of the right-wing Daily Mail – “The Night Anti-Hate Marchers Faced Down the Thugs” – and the left-wing Daily Mirror were hard to tell apart.

That brief outbreak of unity feels like a distant memory now. Asylum dominates politics again. The police must contain those seeking to intimidate asylum seekers by facilitating only lawful protests. The anniversary of the counter-protests is marked too by a “Welcome Weekend” to ensure those who support refugees can make their voices heard too.

British Asian views of asylum are not so different from those of the white British. The balance of pretty sympathetic, more sceptical and downright xenophobic views shifts dramatically by age, education and political perspective among Asians as it does among the broader public too. Those who see their own families reflecting the positive contribution of migration to British society can find that a distinction between legal and illegal immigration resonates. Black British views tend to be more sympathetic to asylum seekers. Sharper scepticism about the Home Office was reinforced again by the Windrush scandal.

A wide range of views about immigration numbers, its pressures and gains, and how to make integration work can be found across minority and majority groups. One useful litmus test of a legitimate argument about immigration is whether it can appeal across white, black and Asian Britons – or only speaks to one group.

Politicians constantly emphasise that they recognise ‘legitimate concerns’ about immigration – but a crucial half of the argument has gone missing this summer. Any meaningful description of which arguments and debates are legitimate in a democracy depends on rejecting arguments rooted in violence, xenophobia and racial prejudice. But how often, when a politician talks about recognising legitimate concerns in 2025, is anything said about what needs to be excluded as illegitimate too?

This anniversary of the counter-protests should be a chance to rebalance the argument. It is time to ensure that the legitimate concerns of ethnic minorities in Britain – about a concerted effort to dissolve foundational social norms against racism, and to deny our status as equal citizens – are heard too There is an attempt to mainstream the idea of ‘remigration’ – a far right code for kicking out all of the migrants and ethnic minorities too. The last three years have seen the de facto legalisation of racial abuse in online space. Elon Musk has turned Twitter/X into one of the most powerful amplifiers of racism we have ever seen. Government departments are reluctant to even review whether they should still use, as a key channel of public communication, a site which ethnic minorities can barely use without facing everyday racism from antisemites, racists and open Nazis.

New TV channels appear unwilling to draw a line between political debate and sweeping prejudice too. GB News platformed a guest essay to argue that anti-Muslim prejudice is rational not irrational - and since Islam does not “belong here”, anybody wishing to uphold that faith should leave Britain for a “Muslim country”.

Rupert Lowe is campaigning for negative net migration. He confirmed that he now wants to deport “a large share of legal and settled migrants” so net migration is negative. Yet Opposition Leader Kemi Badenoch seems to lack the authority to prevent Tory MPs joining Lowe’s Restore Britain campaign for mass deportations.

Former soldier and TV celebrity Ant Middleton, who was part of Nigel Farage’s Reform delegation to Trump’s inauguration, now proposes banning people from public office until their ancestors have been here for four generations. He would not just make Sadiq Khan and Kemi Badenoch ineligible for office - but even their children too.

These absurd racist fantasies of disenfranchising or deporting Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch and Sadiq Khan will fail but they toxify the experience of public life. British-born minorities do have some birthright, nativist privilege when racist troglodytes reveal their maximalist remigration agenda. It is a bigger challenge to protect asylum seekers from dehumanising rhetoric and action. Our leaders should be able to address the legitimate concerns of minority and majority groups at once. Only those seeking to pander to illegitimate xenophobic views too should fear that it is a zero-sum game. If politicians want to be trusted, they need to address the legitimate concerns of ethnic minorities about keeping racism out of British public life.



Sunder Katwala is the director of thinktank British Future and the author of the book How to Be a Patriot: The must-read book on British national identity and immigration.

british asiansouthport riotethnic minority

Related News

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'
Football

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'

Vikrant Massey National Award
Entertainment

6 standout performances that prove National Award winner Vikrant Massey is this generation’s finest actor

Trump shakes hands with Modi
News

Trump slaps 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil deals

More For You

Modi to visit China amid rising tensions with US

FILE PHOTO: India's prime minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, in Kazan. (ANI Photo)

Modi to visit China amid rising tensions with US

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi will visit China for the first time in over seven years, a government source said on Wednesday (6), in a further sign of a diplomatic thaw with Beijing as tensions with the US rise.

Modi will go to China for a summit of the multilateral Shanghai Cooperation Organisation that begins on August 31, the government source, with direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters. India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sniffer dogs, drones search for 50 missing after deadly Himalayan flood

Houses are partially buried by a mudslide, amid flash floods, in Dharali, Uttarakhand, India, August 5, 2025. Indian Army Central Command via X/Handout via REUTERS

Sniffer dogs, drones search for 50 missing after deadly Himalayan flood

THE Indian army brought in sniffer dogs, drones and heavy earth-moving equipment on Wednesday (6) to search for scores of people missing a day after deadly Himalayan flash floods.

At least four people were killed and more than 50 are unaccounted for after a wall of muddy water and debris tore down a narrow mountain valley, smashing into the town of Dharali in Uttarakhand state, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
March for Remigration

Police walk ahead of far-right Britain First party supporters waving Union Flags and St George Cross flags during an anti-immigration 'March for Remigration' calling for mass deportations, in Manchester on August 2, 2025.

Getty Images

Nearly half of UK public supports immigration halt, poll shows

NEARLY half of Britons support stopping immigration and deporting many recent arrivals, according to a YouGov poll.

The survey found that 45 per cent back “admitting no more new migrants and requiring large numbers of migrants who came to the UK in recent years to leave.” This view is held by 86 per cent of Reform UK voters and 27 per cent each of Labour and Liberal Democrat voters, reported The Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi-Trump

Donald Trump speaks with the press as he meets with Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump again warns India of higher tariffs over Russian oil imports

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Monday again threatened to increase tariffs on Indian goods over the country’s Russian oil imports. India responded by calling the move “unjustified” and said it would protect its economic interests, intensifying the trade dispute between the two nations.

In a social media post, Trump wrote, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine.”

Keep ReadingShow less
​Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj reacts after taking the wicket of Jamie Smith on the fifth and final day of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025.

Getty Images

Siraj stars as India beat England in Oval thriller to tie series 2-2

MOHAMMED SIRAJ delivered a match-winning performance as India defeated England by six runs in the fifth Test at the Oval on Monday (4), levelling the five-match series 2-2.

Siraj claimed five wickets for 104 runs in the second innings, including a decisive spell of 3-9 on the final morning, to secure India’s narrowest Test victory. England, chasing 374, were bowled out for 367.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us