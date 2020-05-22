British celebrities urge Muslims to celebrate Eid at home in video message

BRITISH celebrities such as chef Nadiya Hussain, comedian Adil Ray and cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq have come together in a video to encourage Muslims to maintain social distancing norms while celebrating Eid.

Globally, over two billion Muslims observe the holy festival with communal congregations, group prayers, and feasts with loved ones.

The online video urged British Muslims to stay at home, and connect with their friends and family online.

“As we enter the final days of Ramadan and begin the auspicious festival of Eid al-Fitr, now could not be a better time to put others first,” said Hussain.

Ray, who tweeted the video, said: “This year, we can stay home, save lives and give consideration to others. What a wonderful Eid gift that would be.”

As many Muslims look forward to celebrating Eid at this difficult time, a few of us wanted to record this message. We would be grateful if the wider community would support us and retweet. Thank you @ArmeenaRK @BegumNadiya @nazirafzal @Saqlain_Mushtaq @AzharMahmood11 #eidathome pic.twitter.com/reg8jCh5FH — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) May 21, 2020

BBC presenter Mehreen Baig said the community should “continue to work together and fight the coronavirus pandemic”.

Former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq, added: “By following the guidance we are helping to protect not just ourselves but also our families.”

England’s Chief Medical Officer, Prof Chris Whitty, had recently stressed that all religious functions should adhere to social distancing norms.

“Everybody knows what those rules are and they remain the same for every community,” he said.

“And the reason we must all do that is, this is to protect the whole community, all communities and all of us must find ways around this, of whatever faith.”