British Bangladesh trade body holds talks with Reynolds

BBCCI delegates with Jonathan Reynolds.

By: Pramod Thomas

MEMBERS of British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCCI) held discussions with business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds last Friday (13) at Hyde Town Hall in Cheshire.

The meeting addressed challenges faced by British Bangladeshi businesses and explored opportunities for collaboration with the British government, a statement said.

It was organised by Mizanur Rahman Mizan, president of BBCCI northwest region, and chaired by general secretary Abdul Malik-Ahad.

Reynolds welcomed the delegates and reiterated his commitment to engaging with local business leaders. He outlined the government’s focus on several key areas including the small business plan, industrial strategy, trade strategy, and employment rights.

The minister pointed out the need for effective frameworks to support business growth, while acknowledging the challenges such as funding availability and the long-term effects of the pandemic.

He said, “I admire the work being undertaken by BBCCI members in addition to running their own businesses. Such organisations are crucial in helping drive the local economy and community forward.”

Rahman Mizan provided an overview of the efforts of the BBCCI, which supports over 500 businesses, to foster trade between the UK and Bangladesh.

Zaki Mostufa, press and publicity secretary of BBCCI, highlighted the obstacles faced by British Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, including high unemployment rates among youth, difficulties in accessing finance, and regulatory barriers specific to minority-owned businesses.

Malik-Ahad led a discussion on potential solutions, proposing initiatives such as job creation, enhanced mentorship programmes, and stronger connections between BBCCI, regional chambers, and the government to improve access to funding and infrastructure.

Lavlu Kader, assistant secretary of BBCCI, aligned the chamber’s objectives with government priorities, focusing on innovation, regional economic growth, and the green economy.

Muzahid Khan DL, former general secretary of BBCCI, suggested forming working groups and leveraging emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive innovation. He also proposed developing social enterprises and supporting women entrepreneurs within the British Bangladeshi community.

The BBCCI, with support from the Minister’s office, will advance discussions and develop collaborative strategies with relevant government agencies and trade bodies. Efforts will focus on enhancing access to knowledge and finance, expanding mentorship programmes, and integrating new technologies to support business growth in the British Bangladeshi community.

