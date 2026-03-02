British Asian Trust Iftar raises £300,000 for mental health

More than 350 guests gathered at a London hotel for the Iftar.

Over £300,000 was raised for mental health projects in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

A message from The King was read to attendees.

More than 350 guests from across the South Asian diaspora attended the annual Iftar hosted by the British Asian Trust at the London Grosvenor Marriott Hotel, raising over £300,000 for mental health initiatives.

Among those present were Sadiq Khan and Nusrat Ghani, alongside business figures, diplomats and charity ambassadors. The event was hosted by BBC journalist Haroon Rashid.

The Trust said the funds will support its mental health programmes in Pakistan and Bangladesh, with a focus on tackling stigma and expanding access to services.

Senior figures in attendance

Lord Jitesh Gadhia, Chair of the Trust, addressed guests and read a message from King Charles III, who founded the charity in 2007 when he was Prince of Wales.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “delighted to join” the gathering and described the fundraising effort as an example of communities supporting one another during Ramadan, reportedly said during the evening.

Nusrat Ghani said the event brought together people from diverse backgrounds in support of a shared cause, reportedly said in her remarks.

Other attendees included Mohammad Faisal, Asif Rangoonwala CBE and Her Honour Judge Khatun Sapnara, as well as ambassadors linked to the charity.

Mental health in focus

The British Asian Trust said the evening centred on mental health, an issue that continues to carry stigma in parts of South Asia and diaspora communities. Chief Executive Hitan Mehta OBE said the organisation aimed to improve access to affordable support and create long-term change, reportedly said at the event.

The charity, established to support disadvantaged communities in South Asia, holds the annual Iftar as part of its fundraising calendar. This year’s total of more than £300,000 will go towards its ongoing programmes in the region.